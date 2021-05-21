Former Porterville Recorder reporter Nayirah Dosu has joined Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire's staff.
Dosu will serve as a communications specialist. The award-winning journalist worked as the sports reporter for The Porterville Recorder since 2016 before joining Hire's staff.
Hire has created the Communications Department, led by communications director Rob Herman, to better support TCOE programs through social media, print, video, and an upcoming new website. The Communications Department will also work to develop an intranet for TCOE employees and highlight significant news in Tulare County school districts.
Dosu is an honors journalism graduate from Fresno State University. She was recently awarded fourth place in the youth and education reporting category in the California Newspapers Publishers Association 2020 contest. The award was given for her story about student and staff experiences with distance learning at Granite Hills High School.
“We are delighted to have Nayirah on board,” Hire said. “She brings a complementary set of skills to our new Communications Department, plus she loves interacting with students and sharing their stories. We look forward to seeing how we are better able to share the great things our programs and Tulare County schools are doing.”
“We are sorry to see Nayirah go, but are delighted Mr. Hire made the wise decision to have her join his staff,” Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand said. “The award she received from CNPA was well-deserved. It was a privilege to work with Nayirah over the past two years and I know it will be a privilege for those with TCOE to be able to work with Nayirah as well.”