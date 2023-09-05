Porterville – its environs, history, and people – is the focus of a book by former Porterville Recorder reporter/photographer/pundit, and wag Terry Winckler to be presented as a readers theater at The Barn Theater, 7 p.m. September 22. In Tule Town - A Memoir of Hellraising Redemption, Winckler tells of his personal quest in, around, and through his early years of journalism aided by the people of Porterville: those both seemingly small yet important in their own way as well as locals of more significant stature.
And it was those people, the people of Porterville, who inspired and encouraged Winckler in his own Don Quixote-like quest to chase his personal windmills and tribulations. Porterville’s people were his own Sancho Panza.
Tule Town is a book that tells through Winckler’s eyes of the land and local businesses of Porterville – even though most all have disappeared or changed names, but will be remembered by local residents. As he tells it, Porterville became a special place of grounding and growth for the 30-year veteran journalist.
“There are worlds that can only be seen through the eyes of a wounded heart,” he writes in Tule Town. “I found such a world in Porterville, a small farm town often buried in the infamous fog of California’s Central Valley.
“I came from the big city as a young man full of emptiness, and we all know how human nature abhors such a vacuum; its people set foot in me the moment I entered town. The first made me laugh, the second squeezed my heart, and by day’s end, a multitude were strolling my inner self, including some who took up permanent residence.
“That’s when I started thinking of Porterville as 'Tule Town' — in homage to the Tule River where I found so many spectacularly ordinary folks,” he writes.
Even though all of the substance of the book takes place in and around Porterville, Winckler sees that the caring, touching, and memorable people are universal.
“I probably could have discovered them in other places across rural America whose people live close to the land and to each other and are open if you are, but there’s something about the river that makes Porterville different.”
As he writes of his personal traverse through life, tranquility and travail, Winckler escorts his readers through many people, locales, and events so familiar to Porterville’s not-so-distant past. Many names will be familiar to many readers and listeners.
Winckler’s beat was downtown Porterville. (A beat is journalistic parlance for area of assigned interest). In covering Porterville’s Main Street beat Winckler encounters many of Porterville’s more colorful characters. Characters whose colors are vividly brought to life through Tule Town.
His writings include a look through a reporter’s lens of the Jackass Mail Run, of the Veterans Day Parade, of being bloodily beaten and jailed following a run-in with local deputies, of being set up by those same deputies into riding a dastardly bull at the Springville Sierra Rodeo, of befriending a psychologically-tortured former Hollywood radio star who had come to Porterville’s KTIP, of two down-to-earth East Porterville men who taught important life lessons, of being an environmentalist in a town populated by people who were not, of springtime and fishing season in the Sierra foothills, of the experimental introduction of rent-a-porn at a local motel and local religious reaction to the experiment, of his own battles with bottles of fermented spirits, of good honest folk who looked out for each other, and of Porterville people who looked out for him.
The author also gives a glimpse inside the newsroom of The Recorder of the 1980s and 1990s as reporters and photographers pursued their craft in a small rural town.
As a book reviewer for the San Francisco Examiner newspaper wrote last month when the book was published, “Some of the most riveting parts of 'Tule Town' read like a novel reminiscent of the fiction of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler, those two masters of the noir detective story.”
While at The Porterville Recorder, Winckler won an investigative reporting award from California News Publishers Association, and he was the first male president of Central Valley Press Women.
He currently is a writer/editor in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he makes his home. He most recently was managing editor for the nonprofit environmental law organization Earthjustice. Before that he was an editor for The Oakland Tribune and executive editor of The San Mateo County Times and Hayward Daily Review. In his various roles, he won state and regional writing awards for investigative journalism, special projects, news, features, and editorials. In 1985, as a correspondent for several newspapers, he covered Guatemala’s civil war, highlighted by his discovery of guerrilla forces camped on a volcano.
In his early 20s, he was twice named the nation's "Best PR Person" by the Lung Association, organized the first Earth Day in Orange County, and became a correspondent for Harper's Magazine, covering the first U.N. Conference on Human Environment. In his latter 20's, he wandered around California, Europe, Mexico and Central America where he lived in a Mayan village. He has kayaked every major river in California, much of its coastline, and all of San Francisco Bay, where he moved onto a sailboat, married, and raised two sons. Today, he and his wife Laura Oda, a news photographer, live on Alameda Island.
Winckler and actors of the Barn Theater will present dramatic moments from the book under the direction of Bob Merzoian. Tule Town - A Memoir of Hellraising Redemption is available through Amazon.com, and autographed copies will be available that night.