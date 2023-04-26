The City of Tehachapi has chosen its new police chief.
In a news release Tuesday morning, the city said Richard Standridge — currently the chief of police for the city of Bishop — has been tapped to fill the top job at Tehachapi Police Department.
“We are very excited to announce the hiring of Chief Richard Standridge,” City Manager Greg Garrett said. “He brings all the qualities we were looking for in a leader for our police department. His experience alone is an asset for our team and will strengthen our police department. His core values align with the city of Tehachapi, and this should make him the perfect fit for our police department and community.”
Standridge began his law enforcement career with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and later transferred to the Porterville Police Department. He worked there as a police officer for eight years, a sergeant for eight years and a lieutenant for six years before joining the Bishop Police Department as chief nearly two years ago.
He's expected to start his new job in Tehachapi on July 1.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the next chief of police for the city of Tehachapi,” Standridge said in the statement released by the city. “However, I want to take this opportunity to thank the City Council of Bishop and fellow department heads. During my time as the city of Bishop Police Chief, I was provided with nothing but opportunity and support, for which I am truly grateful. I was blessed with a fantastic staff at the Police Department, and I am confident they will continue to thrive in the future. With that being said, my family and I are looking forward to our next chapter with the city of Tehachapi and are excited to join the community,”
The city used the firm Bob Murray and Associates to recruit the new chief and said more than 30 applicants from across the United States requested consideration for the position.
Standridge will become the third chief since the city reestablished a police department in 2007.
He will fill a position left vacant in February when Kent Kroeger retired. Kroeger had been chief since June 2014 when he replaced Jeff Kermode. Kermode was hired in November 2006 to lead the city’s effort to reestablish its own police department after many years of contracting with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.
Acting Lt. Jason Dunham has been leading the department since Kroeger’s retirement.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached at claudia@claudiaelliott.net.