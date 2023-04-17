Bill Henry, who served as Porterville College's interim president from 2017-2019, has died.
Henry served as PC's president through its accreditation cycle until current PC president Claudia Habib was appointed to the position.
“He cared deeply for students and colleagues and made an impact on those who knew him,” the Kern Community College District stated.
“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Henry” said Kern CCD Chancellor Sonya Christian. “I had the privilege of working with Bill when I was president of Bakersfield College, and he was president at Porterville College.
Bill was a very kind-hearted man and with his direct approach to issues there was no uncertainty in what he thought and what he wanted to do. He had a great sense of humor and a fun way of speaking that would diffuse difficult situations. Bill had a big impact on the Kern Community College District and will be greatly missed.”
KCCD stated Henry had two illustrious careers — one in law enforcement and one in education which totaled 45 years of public service. Henry served as a police officer, a detective, a spokesperson, a criminal justice professor, an administrator, and eventually PC president. “Bill took his responsibilities to his students and to the public very seriously,” KCCD stated.
Henry began his career in public service in 1974 with the Kings Count Sheriff's Office as one of only a handful of individuals who was sworn in as a peace officer at the age of 18. At age 21, he moved back to his hometown to serve as an investigator in the Bakersfield Police Department, solving vice and homicide cases before moving to an administrative role with the department.
“It’s very rare for police officers to make the move up to detective at such a young age, and Bill had an uncanny knack for understanding the law and how it relates to human behavior,” KCCD stated. “He was a great spokesman for law enforcement.
“Although he was a man of few words, he always made sure those words counted. If he had something important to tell you, he was always right to the point.”
In 1979, Henry began working as a part-time criminal justice professor at Bakersfield College while he continued working as a detective at the BPD. He also served as evening supervisor at the Delano campus.
“As a teacher, he brought an invaluable wealth of practical knowledge to his criminal justice students,” KCCD stated. He taught part-time until his retirement from BPD in 1998, capping a 24-year career in law enforcement.
Henry then took a full-time position at PC. Henry always appreciated the small-town feel of Porterville and considered the 60-acre PC campus his home.
Just like in his first career in law enforcement, Henry rose through the ranks from criminal justice professor to high-level administrator over the course of 20 years.
When the discussion of an interim president came around, Henry was reluctant to apply, but his friend and outgoing president Rosa Carlson convinced him to take the job.
“He was always committed to whatever his mission was,” KCCD stated. “He said that after the life and death situations of law enforcement, it takes everything else away. He was able to see exactly what needed to be done in any situation and was always working toward completing whatever the most important task was.”
"I have known Bill for many years when he served as vice president then president of Porterville College, said Kern CCD Trustee John Corkins. "Bill was instrumental in the growth of Porterville College, both in scope of programs and the campus footprint, overseeing new construction projects. Bill really did Porterville proud and will be missed."
Henry is survived by his wife, Kailani, sons Danny and Brian and daughter Janae, and six grandchildren. He's further survived by his mother Pauline Landes, sisters Marsha Eggman and Pam Bailey, brother Dave Landes, as well as nieces and nephews. He also loved his pet boxers.
:He leaves behind an unprecedented legacy as a steadfast public servant in two careers — education and law enforcement,” KCCD stated. “He was a legend in the Kern Community College District and at the Bakersfield Police Department, and he will be missed.
Services for Henry will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Boulevard, Bakersfield. Visitation will be Saturday, April 22 from 3-5:30 p.m. Service will be Monday, April 24 at 1 p.m. with a private graveside to follow.