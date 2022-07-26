While Cam Hamilton looked the part of “Yosemite Cam,” as Porterville City Manager John Lollis affectionately called him, he will always be known to many in the community as a man with a gentle soul.
The former Porterville city councilman died over the weekend. He was 64. Flags at City Hall are being flown at half staff in his honor. “He was a gentle soul at his core,” Lollis said. “He will be dearly missed.”
Hamilton served as a city councilman from 2002 to 2018. While Hamilton is certainly known for his time as city councilman, those who knew him also knew about his willingness to be there for others. There are numerous stories of Hamilton's generous nature in which he would show up to visit someone in the hospital or was always someone who would be there to provide anyone with whatever they needed.
Among those who served with Hamilton on the council was Porterville mayor Martha A. Flores. “I was at a loss of words to hear of his passing,” said Flores, who added she offered her condolences to Hamilton's family and friends. “Cam's passing is a sad moment. I was saddened when I learned of his passing.”
But Flores also said her memories of Hamilton make her smile. “I have fond memories of him,” Flores said. “I'm smiling at the memories that I have. I will keep the memories that I have.”
Hamilton was also someone who one knew where he always stood as Lollis noted he could be outspoken, leading Lollis to give Hamilton the nickname “Yosemite Cam” in reference to Hamilton's similar appearance to the “Yosemite Sam” character with his long mustache that hung down. “He loved it,” said Lollis about what Hamilton thought of the nickname.
Lollis referred to Hamilton as someone who was “very genuine,” as a person who was never afraid to speak his mind but at the same time was willing to help anyone in need.
A character with character may be the best way to describe Hamilton. “He was quite an individual,” Flores said.
Flores spoke about how Hamilton could put differences aside and be a friend. “He was a good friend,” said Flores about her relationship with Hamilton.
Lollis noted while Hamilton could have been involved in other ventures that would have benefitted him personally, he made Porterville his first priority.
“He certainly loved Porterville,” Lollis said. “He put the community before himself. To the end he was a Porterville guy. It's a significant loss for the entire community.”
Flores echoed Lollis' comments. “The city has lost a good friend and leader,” she said. “Everything he did he did for the city and his family. He was an advocate for the city.”
Hamilton was a 1975 Porterville High graduate who served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1980. His service included a tour of duty in the Philippines and it was during that time, he said, where he saw poverty and was led to help those in need.
As a councilman and in community service helping those in need and the homeless was one of his top priorities which led him to be a founding member of the New Porterville Rescue Mission.
After his stint in the Navy Hamilton received his AA degree from Porterville College and went on to earn a bachelor's in business with an emphasis in accounting from Fresno State. Hamilton was a small businessman in Porterville as he owned Hamilton's Auto Technicians.
While he did work more behind the scenes when it came to politics, he said he really never thought about serving on the council until he was appointed in 2002. Hamilton followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Lester Hamilton, who served as Porterville's major from 1953-1959. Lester Hamilton actually announced the birth of his grandson, Cam, at a city council meeting.
And before he joined the council, Hamilton did attend council meetings for a couple of years and said politics was his passion. Among his other priorities as a councilman was the development of the east side of the city along with promoting tourism in Porterville as he noted the community was a gateway to the mountains.
Flores also noted she attended numerous meetings in other capacities with Hamilton, including serving on the Tulare County Association of Governments and the Council of Cities. “He was good to work with,” Flores said.
Lollis also talked about what Hamilton meant him not just professionally, but personally.
“It was a pleasure and honor to get to know him not only professionally but personally,” Lollis said. “I consider him a friend and a mentor.”