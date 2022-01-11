A former Alta Vista Elementary School student donated haircuts to 15 students at the school before winter break.
Luis Solis attending Alta Vista and began his own barbershop in 2017, the Gentleman's Club Barbershop lcoated at 356 S. Main Street. He gave 15 students a haircut of their choice.
Solis wanted to give back to where he grew up and worked with Alta Vista to come up with a way he could support the community where he grew up.
Along with Solis, Carlos Madrigal and Dimas Jimenez Jr. also donated their day to support Alta Vista’s students. Their gesture was appreciated by parents and students alike, school officials stated.
During the holidays and especially during the pandemic, every little bit of support helps, school officials said. Haircuts can be expensive, and the donation of haircuts came at a perfect time, they said.
School officials said the students became energized by connecting with business and community members.
“The staff and students have an eagerness to know about our community members, especially when they learn that it is possible for anybody to seek opportunity, set goals, and work diligently to achieve them,” said Alta Vista superintendent Brandon Chiapa. “Mr. Solis and his team provided that example to our students and it takes a special kind of person to want to give in such a way. Porterville is full of these shining examples, and we are thankful for them.
“Alta Vista Elementary always enjoys the special relationships we have with businesses, charity organizations, and community members.”
School officials also stated for those who are interested in partnering with Alta Vista to build a community connection to East Porterville, it's also interested in that chance to support student learning.