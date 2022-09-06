GIANT SEQUOIA NATIONAL MONUMENT — The majesty of the trees here is world-renowned. And as the Forest Service moves forward with work it hopes will protect Giant Sequoia groves from extreme wildfire, the agency has also provided detailed information about the emergency response ordered by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore on July 22.
A 31-page document sent by email to individuals who attended recent Forest Service field trips to the Black Mountain Grove near Camp Nelson includes a summary of the problem the agency hopes to address with its emergency response.
It also includes an interesting assertion — that presidential proclamations intended to protect Giant Sequoias “had the unintended consequence of creating a hands-off approach to Giant Sequoia management.”
The reference is to George Bush’s 1992 proclamation removing the trees from the suitable timber base and Bill Clinton’s proclamation creating Giant Sequoia National Monument in 2000. And given the decades of controversy related to Sequoia National Forest, just that statement is likely to set off further debate.
In the meantime, with a record-setting heatwave and a warm, dry winter predicted, work in the groves continues.
Some people attending recent field trips applauded the work in progress to clear forest duff, brush and trees from around monarch Giant Sequoia trees.
But others are critical of the project, including representatives of Sequoia ForestKeeper, a group that has often been at odds with the agency. Ara Marderosian, executive director of the organization, said he believes the Forest Service is using the emergency action as an excuse for logging.
'WILD CARD OF CLIMATE CHANGE'
Barbara Brydolf, a Springville woman representing the Alta Peak Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, was among those on the Forest Service’s Aug. 27 field trip to Black Mountain, which Marderosian also attended.
A biologist with a doctorate from the UC San Diego, Brydolf has gained first-hand knowledge of Giant Sequoia groves in part because she spends time at a family cabin in the Coy Flat tract just a few miles from the Black Mountain Grove. She’s led field trips in the area herself.
“My impression of this work was ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t,’ she wrote in a report to be published in an upcoming newsletter for the Alta Peak Chapter.
“There is no question that Giant Sequoias are under threat from high-intensity wildfire,” she continued. “The Forest Service is dealing with unprecedented conditions caused by the suppression of fire on the forest, but also with the wild card of climate change and how it is affecting forest health and wildfire behavior.”
The Forest Service chief ordered the work in progress using emergency alternative arrangements under the National Environmental Policy Act.
“While I generally view actions taken under an ‘alternative arrangement’ with skepticism, complying with NEPA regulations undoubtedly takes time, perhaps time we don’t have,” Brydolf said.
Still, she said she views certain proposed actions as being overly invasive — including cutting large live trees close to the monarchs, mechanical treatments around Giant Sequoias, wholesale brush cutting and snag and tree cutting she said will create large canopy openings, increasing the risk of blowdown of the monarch trees.
“But for each objection I also see the need to do something, even if there may be some negative side effects,” she said, adding she would like the Forest Service to provide “concrete evidence that their more draconian proposals have a concrete basis in science.”
WORK IN THE WOODS
The emergency response is intended to expedite fuel reduction on 13,377 acres of forest land.
Using the same Incident Command System the agency employs during wildfires, the Forest Service had crews cutting trees and clearing brush within a month — compared to the year or years it would take to get started without the emergency decision.
Other information provided to those who attended field trips included maps, photos and legal citations detailing plans for the emergency response — along with a summary of concerns that led to the action, including:
• Unprecedented high severity fires killed 20 percent of fire-tolerant monarch Giant Sequoia trees in the last two years. Before 2015, the agency reports, the last known wildfire to kill monarch Giant Sequoias was more than 800 years ago, in 1217.
• Fire exclusion over the last 150 years has led to extreme fuel accumulation in Giant Sequoia groves that were previously accustomed to frequent low severity fires.
• More fuel accumulated during the 2017 drought when approximately 50 percent of the mature trees across the forest died.
Ludie Bond, wildfire prevention team information officer, said in an Aug. 29 press release the Forest Service is treating a footprint of a 25-foot radius around the monarchs. She described monarchs as Giant Sequoias generally 30 inches in diameter at breast height.
“Crews are cutting and removing ladder fuels and pulling back duff, down and dead logs within the 25-foot radius,” Bond said. “This treatment is important because fire can burn very hot when it gets into the duff around the trees. When heat finds an exposed part of the Giant Sequoia, it can damage the cambium and kill the trees. The area cleared around the trees will recover with ferns and other herbaceous plants within a year.
“Each Giant Sequoia grove has an individual plan for the emergency response fuel reduction actions,” Bond said.
After reviewing the Forest Service documents provided after the field trip, Marderosian fired off an email to Alicia Embry, public affairs officer for Sequoia National Forest.
He said the documents indicate only “emergency consultation will be employed” to ensure compliance with the Endangered Species Act specific to the emergency actions, “but provide no evidence the consultation has occurred.”
Also, the Forest Service chief’s letter “provides only the promise of consultation with the Fish and Wildlife Service” about the endangered Pacific fisher — and that without current surveys the agency can’t know what percent of the fisher population “could be killed by ongoing management activities.”
Embry didn't respond to a request for comment on Marderosian’s assertion.
MORE INFORMATION
More information about the emergency action initiated by the Forest Service is online at bit.ly/3R1cUvR. More information about Sequoia National Forest is online at fs.usda.gov/sequoia. To inquire about possible future public field trips send email to: alicia.embrey@usda.gov.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance writer based in Tehachapi and a former editor of The Recorder. Send email to: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.