The sounds of laughter and excitement filled the air as Special Friends Day at the Porterville Fair kicked off on Thursday morning and students from across Porterville came together to enjoy a day of rides, food and animals. This year, Special Friends Day was bigger than ever with more than 2,000 students, parents, teachers and school staff participating.
The event began 20 years ago with Jasper Land, who was a member of the fair board, who wanted a day for developmentally disabled children to come enjoy the fair with a smaller crowd for their comfortability and safety.
After Land passed, the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club was invited to take over the event and has been involved for the past 10 years.
“It’s grown and gotten bigger,” said Janice Castle, the event chairperson from Porterville Breakfast Rotary. “We have 1,000 kids signed up today and they were each allowed to bring one person with them as a chaperone. So we have 2,000 there, plus teachers and aides.”
Special Friends Day, now sponsored by the Porterville Breakfast Rotary, Sierra View Medical Center and the Tulare County Office of Education, is an exclusive fair day for students who may have learning or developmental disabilities. The students and those who accompany them are bussed into the fairgrounds in the morning and receive a full on fair experience well into the afternoon.
Katrina Smith, the program manager at L.B. Hill Learning Center, was noted to be instrumental in getting Special Friends Day organized and going.
“She has been invaluable to Breakfast Rotary to help put this together,” said Castle.
Jugglers and a talent show greeted the students this year, and many of the students were ready to hit the stage and show off their amazing singing voices.
Sensory areas provided by Porterville High School ASB students and Happy Trails Riding Academy were set up to give the students a hands-on opportunity to participate.
St. Anne’s students hosted a photo booth, Strathmore High School students showed off their robotics, and Granite Hills High School students were out providing face painting.
“Each school is represented and they each contribute a portion that makes the whole event,” said Castle.
Many rides were up and running for the students as well including the bumper cars, a small roller coaster and the carousel. Although it was not open to the public just yet on Thursday morning, the animals from Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo could be seen lazily soaking up the sun and grazing on hay. A zebra, camel and foreign cow were drawing in lots of attention and several cell phones were out snapping pictures of the animals.
“This is our biggest event this year,” said Bill Bennett, who helps Castle to chair the event. “After coming out of COVID it took a little while to kind of build the program but the best part of it is watching this continue to grow every year. If the school district wasn’t so supportive this wouldn’t happen today. They contribute a lot.”
The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show put on an exclusive performance for Special Friends Day and all of the FFA events were in full swing.
Although it's a transition from Special Friends Day and the students celebrated during that time, FFA students from Porterville and the surrounding areas were dressed in their all-white uniforms ready to show their animals. Rabbits, poultry, pigs, goats, sheep and cattle were being judged and supremes were being named. FFA students of all ages took their sheep and cattle around the judging ring doing their best not to break eye contact with the judge while maintaining their animals. The real showing came when each student stopped and moved their fair animals into a precise position for judging.
Those waiting to show their animals in hopes of being named a winner in their class patiently brushed and stroked their livestock's fur or hung around the sides of the rings assessing their competition.
Food booths of many different sorts were available all day, and thrilling rides like The Zipper and Tilt-O-Whirl were opened later in the morning. With so much to see and do, it was a busy, warm and successful Special Friends Day.
“This is the biggest we’ve ever had, there’s so many people,” said Castle. “And so many people are enjoying what we are able to provide, and I believe it is a necessary thing, especially for Rotary where our motto is Service above Self. This is the type of event that displays that and this is all about the kids.”