When Justino Perez saw a cello for the first time in his life, he didn’t know it but something in him changed forever. Now, the 2008 Monache High School graduate who regularly premiers new compositions with local ensembles and offers lectures and activities through music in the area, has been offered a full ride scholarship to a prestigious doctoral program in music composition at Texas Christian University.
Perez, however, didn’t grow up playing music and said there were no other family individuals who played musical instruments.
“It was just me. It’s one of those things where you didn’t know that part of your life exists, and then once you do, from then on, that is all you think about,” Perez said.
Perez grew up in East Porterville and attended John J. Doyle Elementary School and it was there where he first picked up the violin. The first time he saw a cello in the class of Pam Aucutt, he begged her to let him play it. He kept asking until she let him.
Music instructor Pam Aucutt said she remembers Perez.
Back then, she said, she would visit each third-grade classroom with a violin, cello and bass to offer the culture and knowledge about orchestra.
“The cello is more fragile. I always like to observe students before they start playing,” Aucutt said. “He was a good little guy and was doing a nice job.”
By sixth grade, his family moved to the Burton School District, which at that time didn’t offer orchestra.
And Perez started what he calls “The Dark Years” of foul play, school fights, and bad grades.
“They didn’t have an orchestra program and the teacher wouldn’t let me start new on a band instrument so I just lost all music in my life,” Perez said. “I just remember feeling like I wasn’t good at anything and felt like no one wanted me anywhere. I got into a lot of trouble, at school, at home and even with the law.”
His life turned around his junior year at Monache High School when he ran into music educator, Dr. Mike Allard, at McDonalds.
“It was right after my cross country practice,” Perez said. “I went to McDonalds and ran into him. We started talking and I told him there was no orchestra offered at Burton or Monache.”
Allard explained he could take a bus between schools. Perez said he was excited about the opportunity and couldn’t pass it up.
“He said, ‘Come join us,’ so right away, I did,” Perez said.
Perez said he didn’t remember a thing upon his return but he was driven to remember. He took the cello home for the weekend and it all came back to him and he caught up to playing at the high school orchestra level in one weekend.
Perez never looked back.
“Something just clicked. I went from barely passing my classes to actually doing well. I no longer thought I was just the dumb kid,” Perez said. “I’m so grateful Mr. Allard allowed me to join. He changed my life.”
Allard, who was nominated in 2013 for a Grammy in music education, referred to Perez as one of his most successful students, describing him as a published, world-recognized composer.
In 2018 Perez composed and arranged several pieces of music for the Porterville Unified School District Combined Choir Concert, which was premiered by the combined PUSD Choir. In addition, Perez also premiered an approximate 10 new works for student ensembles for the Porterville Strings Summer Music Festival, including a new work for the festival’s faculty “This was for You.”
But that wasn’t all he did in 2018. Perez conducted a piece he premiered in Hawaii with the Harmony Magnet Academy Symphonic Orchestra, band and choir on the USS Missouri in Hawaii.
Perez went on to graduate with a degree in music composition with honors from Humboldt State University and returned after graduating to join the Porterville Strings faculty. After obtaining his master’s in music composition from the University of Northern Colorado, he returned and served as Bartlett Middle School’s orchestra teacher in 2018.
While there, Perez established a new curriculum for the district, molding students into talented musicians through fun, lively music inspired by popular Electronic dance music, Hip Hop and Rap. The curriculum titled “Smart Strings” sold thousands of copies throughout the world, leading the way for a new generation of music education catering to the needs of a new generation of students.
Aucutt said she followed what Perez was doing and said he did a wonderful job with the high school orchestra and with his compositions.
“He was one of the original (Porterville Strings) little dudes there for a few years,” Aucutt said. “Then he came back as a volunteer and after college, as a teacher. That right there is a compliment because from the beginning (Porterville Strings) were very particular and very careful on who they hired. They got only wonderful people to be instructors.”
Porterville Strings was definitely a passion.
“I decided the best way to serve was working full time for Porterville Strings,” Perez said.
He was working towards a year-round, all day music program when COVID19 hit and shut everything down.
“Because of the pandemic, I was forced inside my home and I couldn’t take it. I needed to be out helping people any way I could,” Perez said. “I volunteered as much as I could and I took a job at AutoZone. It can be very rewarding and very humbling to help someone who is in need, even if it is just fixing some small issues with their car. I am happy to do it.”
Burton School District’s music instructor Donna Steigleder said she has sent students to Porterville Strings and has observed Perez working with them.
“He does very well with them,” she said. “I’ve never worked directly with him but he is writing a strings-method book for beginners and intermediate class. I have the first draft and it’s very good. I would use it with my student.”
Ingrid Cross, one of his students beginning in 2015 when she was part of Porterville Strings, said Perez has been an inspiration for her in numerous ways.
“When he first started, he told us about being from East Porterville and being a first generation, first student in his family getting a college degree, and that was inspiration in itself,” Cross said. “But the most inspirational is that he is still wiling to give to this community, to help and support kids in Porterville, helping to keep them off the streets. His dedication to Porterville is strong, offering the community and future students things to do, giving kids outlets.”
For now, a doctorate in music composition is in his future.
“I couldn’t believe how many schools wanted me there, let alone how many offered to cover the bill,” Perez said.
But he chose to study at the prestigious and private Texas Christian University, he said.
“With tuition over $60,000, there’s no way I could ever imagine going to a school like that. But TCU has granted me a full tuition waver, including a very generous monthly stipend,” Perez said. “They believe in me. It brings tears to my eyes, as I had to work very hard to pay for my way through school. This time I finally will have an opportunity to just create music and will not have to work outside of school to make it.”
Perez said he plans to leave after the Porterville Strings Summer Festival slated for the last week of July at Harmony Magnet Academy.
“My life was not cello, but the cello put me into a path of a career in music,” Perez said. “I plan to leave (the future) open. I will continue in supporting Porterville Strings. Maybe I will teach at Porterville College, or maybe support Porterville students and the community from elsewhere.
“I believe making connections for Porterville is just as important. And I will definitely be here every summer to be a part of the community.”