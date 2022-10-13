Changala’s Pumpkin Patch is now open for the last time and will close after this year after 31 years of being in business delighting families for generations.
The pumpkin patch has a corn maze, multiple fun old fashioned rides and slides for kids, as well all kinds of wonderful pumpkins, and watermelons as well.
There are baby lambs to pet, young pigs, and young chickens in a coop for kids to enjoy.
All kinds of fanciful Halloween themed decorations abound at Changalas, with blow-up hissing cats, a Bugs Bunny style statue, and many more fun statues and artwork for kids and adults to enjoy.
Maddison Aguilar, 8, and Malcolm Aguilar, 7, were enjoying riding the old-fashioned see-saw and laughing while their mother, Abigail Paniagua, stood by.
She said this is a nice family friendly place and they come every year.
Madden Johnston, 6, was enjoying playing on the old hay baler that had been decorated and made into a jungle gym and slide for children.
A darling little baby, Audree Hazel Atchinson was with her father John Atchinson and her mother Katie Surface at Changala's for the first time. "Happy Halloween," said John as he set the little girl on a pumpkin for a picture.
John and Katie said they were just glad to be there since it was the last year.
"And I've been coming here since I was a kid,” said John. “I know Alan Changala real well."
Tucker Shields, 9, enjoyed petting the lambs and was having a great time at the old-fashioned pumpkin patch. Lots of families came and sat around while their kids played, and the older folks sat in the shade and enjoyed a quiet afternoon. Families picked up pumpkins and squashes and had a good time together.
Almost everyone who came said it was sad it was the last year after sharing fun Halloween experiences with families for many generations.
Yumalai Gonzalez, 7, and Galilea Cisneros, 6, played and spun on the merry-go-round while their mothers watched.
"This is family friendly and affordable, fun, and safe," said Yesenia Gonzalez, "I've been bringing my daughter here since she was just months old. I've taken pictures of her every year here at the pumpkin patch."
Elizabeth Changala was behind the beautifully decorated counter at Changala's where you pay for pumpkins and produce.
She spoke about this being the hottest October she can remember, and said that after 31 years, "It's time to retire.
“But it has been fun to watch families come and bring their children through the generations. We have great photos and memories. And watching our volunteers grow up, they went from walking here and now they are driving here."
Another woman spoke about bringing her daughter, Crystal Carman to Changalas for 8 years, since she was a little baby, "We'd come here a couple of times in the month of October.”
Changalas Pumpkin Patch will be open daily through Halloween, October 31. It’s open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to sundown and 10 a.m. to sundown Saturday and Sunday.
Changalas Pumpkin Patch is located near Olive and Redwood.