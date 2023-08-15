(Editor's Note: This is the third in a five-part series previewing the upcoming season for Orange Belt high school football teams).
The Porterville High School Football program took a big leap in the third year under head coach Keith Thompson, winning nine games for the first time since the 2013 season when stars like Austin Hefner and Isaiah Jones ran all over opposing defenses on their way to a 9-3 record.
The two teams couldn’t have been any different in style. While Jones and Hefner were running through defenses using the wing-t offense, the 2022 team was using the pro style spread offense to both run and throw the ball effectively, spreading the ball around to multiple players to try to beat you. As a matter of fact 10 different Panthers scored a TD last year on offense. The Panthers threw for 1,908 yards and rushed for 1,499 yards, making them one of the most balanced teams in the area.
Senior quarterback Rocky Arguijo is back to lead the Panther offense from behind center and he does so as the EYL’s offensive player of the year as a junior in 2022. An offense is only as good as the big guys up front who block and protect and PHS has three key guys returning to help keep Arguijo protected. Returning linemen Lukas Gomez, Troy McMath and Klan Rangel will help anchor an offensive line that adds transfer Joaquin Leyva to the mix.
Arguijo will have plenty of weapons to get the ball to which include running back Samuel Alcantar as well as receivers Troy Vinson, Mark Salinas, Izaya Welsh and Dominic Perez.
Defensively the Panthers were dominant last year, giving up an average of only 8.5 points per game, and pitched shutouts against both South and Foothill.
Defensively PHS will be led by a strong linebacking corp which features Aeden Dowdy, Masyn Hernandez, Angel Saldana and Mark Salinas. Alcantar, Welsh, Vinson and James Atkinson will help anchor the secondary. Rangel will be a force on the defensive line which lost first team all league lineman Nick Marroquin to graduation.
“We are fortunate enough to have kids who have been through a couple of varsity seasons, so they know the expectations we have for them and are able to relay those expectations to our younger athletes” exclaimed Thompson. “I would say that both my staff as well as all the athletes we have on the team make it fun to show up every day. We like to keep things loose at practice which helps when we are out there practicing in 100 degree weather.”
PHS went into the Division 4 playoffs seeded second and had high hopes of making a playoff run but they were upset in the first round by Independence 28-7. Despite the loss Thompson is keeping his kids focused on one game at a time.
“This year if we are able to stay healthy and limit mental mistakes we are going to have a good year. Last year we were pretty fortunate that we didn’t have any major injuries to the guys that we counted on which played a major factor in our success.
“Our number one goal/focus this year is to try and win a very tough EYL. Every team in the league has gotten better since last year. I want to be well prepared for each team we play, our next game is always our most important game no matter who it is, so we want to approach each week like it is a playoff game. Another goal is to stay healthy throughout the season and put ourselves in the best possible position when it is time for playoffs.”
PHS will have a talented quarterback room this year as they return Arguijo but also have a talented backup in sophomore Ethan Enriquez. Something Thompson thinks is a blessing.
“A lot of teams struggle to find just one quarterback, we are fortunate to be in the position to have two very good quarterbacks. Both Rocky and Ethan have done a great job of pushing each other to get better every day. Luckily they are both very mature and have done a great job when it comes to showing up every day and putting the work in both on the field and in the weight room.”
The Panthers will get their 2023 campaign started on Friday night when they host McLane at Strathmore High's Spartan Stadium.