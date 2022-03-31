The Kern Community College District hosted a panel of prominent San Joaquin Valley women Tuesday to bestow their advice on students in recognition of Women’s History Month in March. Among those who participated were Porterville Mayor Martha Flores, far left. Others who participated were from left Kern County Superior Court Judge Wendy Avila, California Board of Education member Brenda Lewis and former state Sen. Jean Fuller who moderated the panel.

