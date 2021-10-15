Tyler Fleischmann officially became a fire lieutenant with the Lindsay Department of Public Safety at Tuesday's Lindsay City Council meeting. Previously before coming to Lindsay, Fleischmann served for 14 years with the Tulare County Fire Department and CALFIRE. During his pinning ceremony on Tuesday he was pinned by his wife, Sunni Rafanan Fleischmann.
Fleishmann sworn in as fire lieutenant for Lindsay
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
