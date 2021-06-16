The flag pole at Grocery Outlet now stands empty, but the plan is for it not to be that way for long.
The City of Porterville was able to remove the flag on Monday night. Due to a malfunction with the flag pole when it comes to how the flag is taken down and raised, the flag couldn't be taken down during Monday night's Flag Day ceremony.
But American Legion Post 20 Commander Mike Smith said Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes made a few calls and the City of Porterville was able to bring in its own lift and remove the flag. “They were able to get the flag down,” Smith said. “They secured it at City Hall.”
Smith said he picked up the flag a City Hall and the American Legion Post will properly handle the flag. “We're going to take care of it,” said Smith about the proper action with the flag.
Now the malfunction on the flag pole must be fixed. Once that happens, Smith said, a flag raising ceremony for the new flag to be raised in which the public will be able to attend will be scheduled.