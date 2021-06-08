While the state and Tulare County continue to return to some form of normalcy, Local community and government agencies continue to navigate events that can and can't be held.
Even with the situation concerning COVID-19 improving, it can still be frustrating for those to understand why some community events are resuming and others are not.
One event that won't be held this summer for the second straight year is the annual Sierra View Farmers Market.
But one patriotic event that will return thankfully this year is the Flag Day Ceremony to be held on Flag Day, Monday, June 14.
After the Memorial Day Observance returned at Hillcrest Cemetery, the Flag Day ceremony will be held again as well. Porterville's 40th annual Flag Day Celebration, “Stars and Stripes Forever,” will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Grocery Outlet. The annual ceremony in which the large flag at Grocery Outlet will be taken down and replaced.
The event is presented by the Porterville Flag Day Committee. The Old Glory Club will also distribute order forms for flags flown over the nation's capitol. Seating will be limited, so those attending will need to bring a chair.
There again are also several drop-off sites for those who want to dispose of their flags. Drop-off sites are The Elks Lodge, Porterville Chamber of Commerce, Porterville Recorder, Save Mart, Grocery Outlet, the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building and Bank of the Sierra.
Tulare County Sheriff's Lt. Rod Parker will be the special guest speaker.
Sierra View Medical Center posted on its Facebook page on Friday the event normally held every in downtown Porterville won't be held.
“We regret to inform you that the Annual Sierra View Farmers Market has been canceled,” Sierra View posted on its Facebook page. “Because the safety of our community’s health comes first, and considering the financial commitment in the face of the pandemic, this difficult decision was made.
“We understand that this change may have come to you as a disappointment. But we are hopeful to bring the market back in 2022.”
“We welcome your feedback so that if we do bring it back, it will be the best yet!,” Sierra View also posted on its Facebook page. Comments can be left at https://www.sierra-view.com/farmers-market/
The annual Farmers Market provided people a chance to purchase seasonal produce and goods, learn about community resources, receive health education, and grab a bite to eat. People could peruse booths filled with fruits and vegetables, prepared food and baked goods. There was also activities for children.
“Thank you for your understanding as we explore the possibility of restarting the community's farmers market in 2022,” Sierra View stated. “Sierra View Medical Center continues to find creative ways of supporting our local community while keeping everyone safe during this pandemic.”
While the Farmers Market isn't being held, other events are proceeded. They include the Porterville College Swap Meet that's now being held every Saturday at the Porterville Fairgrounds. The Lindsay Friday Night Swap Meet has also resumed.
Teapot Acres will also present a pre-Father's Day Show and Shine Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, June 12 at the Terra Bella Veterans Memorial Building. The event is sponsored by Kiwanis.
There will be food, music and more than 70 vendors. Those who attend are also encouraged to bring their favorite ride. For more information, call 559-759-6699.
The Porterville Fair will also be held July 8-11. While it will still be a scaled back event there will still be vendors, food and carnival rides. The livestock portion of the fair has already been held as part of the “Bid For the Kid” event.
As far as the annual Freedom Fest fireworks spectacular that had to be canceled last year, the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Department has yet to place an official update on the status of the event on its website. The event is normally held at the Porterville Sports Complex on the Saturday before Independence Day, which would be July 3.
The event has featured musical entertainment, a patriotic aerial performance, food vendors and of course the fireworks finale.
BARN THEATER
The Barn Theater is gearing up for resuming its production in the fall as it plans to present Cyrano De Bergerac in September. Auditions for the play will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17 at the Barn Theater.