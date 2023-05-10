Five former Porterville High swimmers competed on Friday and Saturday at the State Community College Championships held at East Los Angeles College.
Maycee Hyder and Dylan Wiggins, both swimming for the College of the Sequoias, Johanna Scheer for West Valley College, Ahnna Davis for Ventura Collage and Ethan Merritt for Cuesta College all competed in the state meet. Hyder and Wiggins also helped the COS women's and men's swim teams win the Central Valley Conference Championship this season.
Scheer was an iron woman for West Valley as she placed in the top 10 in five events and Merritt was an ironman for Cuesta as he also placed in six events.
The top performance for local swimmers at the state meet came from Scheer as she helped West Valley to a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay as West Valley finished in 1:51.74.
Hyder and COS finished seventh in the event in 1:54.08. Merritt and Cuesta finished fifth in the men's 200 medley relay in 1:35.57.
Hyder helped COS to a fifth place finish in the women's 200-yard freestyle relay as the Giants finished in 1:40.58. Right behind Hyder and COS was Scheer and West Valley which finished seventh in 1:43.05. In the men's 200 free relay, Merritt helped Cuesta to an 11th place finish as Cuesta finished in 1:27.29.
Scheer also helped West Valley to a sixth place finish in the 400 medley relay as West Valley finished in 4:11.24. Hyder and COS finished 15th in the event in 4:30.20. Merritt and Cuesta finished eighth in the men's 400 medley relay in 3:34.32.
Scheer took 10th in the 200 free in 2:00.46. Merritt finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 58.59.
Scheer also helped West Valley to a sixth place finish in the 800 free relay as West Valley finished in 8:12.92. Davis and Ventura finished 11th in the event in 8:28.61.
Merritt placed seventh in the 200 breaststroke in 2:10.02. Hyder helped COS place in four relays as she and COS also placed sixth in the 400 free relay in 3:47.90.
Merritt helped Cuesta to a seventh place finish in the 400 free relay as Cuesta finished in 3:10.54.
In the team standings, West Vallehy finished ninth in the women's meet with 158 points while COS was 12th with 123 points. Santa Monica's women won the state title with 410 points.
In the men's standings, Cuesta placed seventh with with 207 points. Sierra's men won the state title with 712 points.