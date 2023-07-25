Despite the financial challenges it continues to face, a top provider of credit ratings has given the Sierra View Local Health Care District, which oversees Sierra View Medical Center, an A rating for the fifth straight year.
Fitch Ratings, a provider of credit ratings, commentary and research, has given Sierra View an A rating, the hospital announced on Friday.
But as part of the reasoning for why it gave Sierra View an A rating it noted the hospital is no longer pursuing the construction of a skilled nursing facility. Fitch Ratings noted Sierra View not pursuing a large number of capital projects as one reason why it gave Sierra View an A rating.
Sierra View announced in 2019 it would build a $26.5 million skilled nursing facility and use bonds to finance the project. But in announcing its A rating for Sierra View, Fitch Ratings stated the hospital has given up on the project due to its rising costs. Fitch Ratings stated the hospital had “no significant capital plans over the medium term.”
The hospital stated Fitch Ratings continued to give Sierra View A rating based on its exceptional series of 2019 and 2020 revenue bonds.
The A rating denotes a high credit quality and the ability to meet financial commitments to be strong. “We continue to prioritize strategic ways to achieve a fiscally sound facility to best serve our community,” Sierra View posted on its Facebook page.
The key findings in Fitch Ratings evaluation is Sierra View has a “high government payor mix in a limited service area;” and “pressured operating performance, limited capital needs.” Fitch Ratings also stated Sierra View has a favorable outlook as far as staying financially stable for the next five years.
Fitch Ratings stated “Sierra View Medical Center has a strong financial profile that provides the district ample financial flexibility to manage staffing shortages, increased contract labor usage, and heightened inflationary-related expenses.”
Fitch Ratings did not the A rating continues to be constrained by a small population and the district's reliance on a small number of doctors for revenue from patients.
Despite Sierra View's challenges, Fitch Ratings stating as far as the outlook on how the hospital would be rated in the future, that remains stable “as a result of Sierra View's strong balance sheet. SVMC continues to prioritize strategic ways to achieve a fiscally sound facility.”
Fitch Ratings noted the status of the hospital impacts the local economy “and the livelihoods of its community.”
Fitch Ratings did not Sierra View's operating cash flow has steadily declined based on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization – EBITDA which measures over financial performance, Fitch Ratings noted Sierra View's operating cash flow has gone from an 11.4 percent EBITDA margin to a negative 6.1 percent as of March 31, 2023 “which Fitch views negatively,” the service stated.
Fitch Ratings stated the declining EBITDA and weaker investment performance over the last two years has led to more than $12 million in losses for the hospital despite its “very conservative asset allocation.”
But Fitch Ratings stated Sierra View still has substantial reserves. “The district is expected to make its debt service payments in full utilizing its ample financial reserves,” Fitch noted.
As far as the skilled nursing facility, Fitch stated, “Fitch has previously anticipated a skilled nursing facility replacement project to begin construction in 2023 but that project will no longer move forward primarily due to significant cost escalations since original construction contemplation.”
As a result Sierra View's capital projects are expected “to be limited to routine needs and potential rural health clinic expansions in the service area.”
Fitch stated it actually expects Sierra View to rebound in 2023-2024 with an EBITDA margin of 4.8 percent. “Management looks to implement various productivity improvements, which Fitch views as achievable,” Fitch stated.
Fitch stated as far as Sierra View's future outlook it “remains stable primarily as a result of Sierra View's strong balance sheet and the expectation for improved cash flow generation.”
Fitch did address Sierra View's “unfavorable government payor mix,” noting medicaid and self-pay represented 40 percent of gross revenue in 2021-2022 “which along with a high Medicare load of 40 percent gross payors for the same period exposes the district to a very high overall level of revenue reimbursement risk.”
Fitch also essentially stated Sierra View is helped little by the property taxes it receives. But Sierra View has a leading market position with 57.7 percent market share in its primary service area as compared to Kaweah Health, which has a 21.7 percent market share.
Fitch noted Sierra View sustained an overall operational loss of $15.2 million in the last nine months which equated to the 6.1 percent negative EBTIDA “and is viewed negatively by Fitch.”
The loss has been created by high contract labor expenses, increased drug and supply expenses affected by inflation and heightened average length of stay. Revenues were also hampered by the COVID pandemic, Fitch stated.
But Fitch noted Sierra View has been successful with its local nursing training programs, reducing the number of travel nurses it has from 85 to 18 in 2022.
Fitch stated Sierra View is using a productivity consultant which should lead to a 4.8 percent operating EBITDA margin in 2023-2024. Again, Fitch stated it “believes this level of operational improvement is achievable and a contributing factor the the stable outlook.”
Fitch also stated despite Sierra View having a high average age of facilities of 16.1 years, “capital plans are manageable with the district having fairly limited capital needs over the medium term.”
Fitch stated Sierra View expects to spend about $26.6 million on capital investments over the next five years.
“Fitch views this as manageable given the district's dominant market position in a limited service area,” Fitch stated.”
Fitch did stated overall cash and investments declined to $138.3 million from a high of $177.2 million in 2021.
Despite the decline Sierra View still has a DCOH – Days of Cash on Hand of 314 days.