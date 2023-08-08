Songs of faith could be heard leaking from the fellowship hall at Porterville's First Assembly of God on Saturday morning where dozens of children gathered to participate in the church's last Kids Day for the summer. What began with song, dance and a quick Jonah and the Whale Bible lesson, ended with shrieks of enjoyment as children ran around the play yard and slid down a towering water slide.
The water blast kids day served as a replacement for the traditional week long vacation Bible school, and was held by the church once a month over the summer months. Saturday served as the last of the kids days for the summer as most of the children who participated will be beginning school this week.
"Every event that we do for kids in our community is very important because there is not a lot that does things for children that helps them, gives them fun but lets them know we care," said Pastor Peter Schalembier.
The pastor explained the church prioritizes children, parents and school struggles and aims to provide a safe and enriching environment.
"We want to create avenues where children have a safe place to play and learn about God and his love for them," said Schalembier.
He said events such as Kids Day are a great way to reach parents and families and educate them about the church's Sunday school program that provides solid attention and love accompanied by religious teachings. Schalembier was happy with Saturday's turnout, but stated of course there was always a want for more participation.
Kids Day would not have been a success has it not been for the committed team of people with a love for kids who set aside time for the appropriate research for material and games to engage the children with.
The Porterville Kiwanis Club and Tulare County StepUp also helped sponsor the event.
"It really takes the church coming together to outreach to the children," said Schalembier. "If you can reach the child you can reach the parents."
The pastor said it's all about making sure the children know and feel they're safe and also that they feel and know they're loved by people.
Surrounded by church staff and their families, the Kids Day ended with a family barbecue on the church's play yard. The water slide was cleared for a brief moment as children rushed the tables to grab hot dogs, chips and a bottle of water. Snow cones sweetened up the afternoon before the Kids Day closed out and the children returned home.