On March 6, 1996 the wife of the 41st President of the United States visited Porterville. First Lady Barbara Bush made the visit to take part in the unveiling of the recently completed “Sierra View District Hospital” five-story patient-care tower. As reported by Darla Welles in the Porterville Recorder the First Lady had accolades to give to the then Sierra View District Hospital leadership. Referring to the efforts of the hospital board, Mrs. Bush stated board members “exemplified two qualities dear to my heart: self-reliance and the acceptance of responsibility”.
Mrs. Bush continued, “We need to teach our children and remind ourselves that we cannot always depend upon others to find solutions to our problems; not our government, not our schools, not our places of employment. If we see a problem, we should try and fix it.”
She concluded with, “When you saw a need in your community for better health care, you figured out the solution, and then you went to work. You didn’t call Sacramento or Washington, you just did it yourselves. By providing quality health care to the people of the community, you have given them a wonderful gift, the gift of life and certainly the gift of hope.”
The Sierra View boards of directors continued to be self-reliant and accepting of responsibility, and they still are today. Like the 35 other curators of Porterville Library-Junctions, relying only upon their own private resources via the Sierra View Foundation and the Sierra View Volunteer League, the Sierra View team has “taken the PLJ Initiative” and created not one, but two Library-Junctions: a healthy set of twins. With the establishment of their Library-Junctions, the Sierra View team has “accepted the responsibility” of demonstrating to its community Porterville is resilient in the face of tragedy. Each PLJ is a memorial to Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. Each PLJ honors Figueroa and Jones while augmenting literacy at the same time. To summarize Kathy Schock of KVPR, “The 100 Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative is a poetic response to the tragedy that killed Raymond and Patrick and destroyed Porterville’s main library.” Sierra View's fire-truck-shaped PLJs will bring the number of these book-exchange memorials to 37, getting the PLJ Initiative well on its way to its goal of 100.
Because of citizens like physician Guarang Pandya, and the hospital's leadership team, the PLJ Initiative continues to approach its goal. The PLJ Initiative was formed to inspire 99 people in and around Porterville to establish their own Library-Junctions. PLJs stay stocked because patrons are instructed to replace the books they take out, with their favorite books. It's working. Two PLJs are on church grounds. Two are on city properties. Omar Vasquez’ is in front of his barber shop called New Look. New Look PLJ is one of two “dual immersion” Library-Junctions. Parkwest Disney Library has its own Instagram presence. The Cleveland PLJ was created by a Burton Elementary fourth-grader and her grandfather. Three PLJs were commissioned by two octogenarians. Two PLJs were gifts from sons to their mothers. Another is a gift from a sister to her brother-in-law. All but one of these PLJs can be viewed via the Google Map Margaret Slattery’s grandson maintains from his home in northern California. (The Welcome Center’s PLJ is still under development, with only a “placeholder” PLJ in operation.) Find the map at https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs. Link to it more quickly by opening up the Porterville Little Library Instagram profile.
Sierra View's Library-Junction No. 1 will be near the main entrance. With rose bushes in the background it will resident outside the windows of the Catheterization Lab. The first person to bring up the idea of a Library-Junction at the medical center was physician and Sierra View board member Pandya. Pandya had noticed Library-Junctions sprouting up around the city — including two in his neighborhood. Additionally, then-Sierra View Marketing Specialist (and avid book club member) Alida Verduzco Silva reached out with her support. Verduzco Silva often enjoyed visiting the Carmelita Library-Junction during her break-time walks on Carmelita Way, around the corner from the medical center. The COVID pandemic slowed the whole process down, but because of the advocacy demonstrated by Pandya and several Sierra View employees, the twin Sierra View PLJ idea came to fruition. The Sierra View Fire Truck Library-Junctions are a gift from the folks who make Sierra View run, from C.E.O. Donna Hefner at the top, to the organization's 1,000 employees. Although not as grand as the “five-story patient-care tower” Bush praised, the two little Fire Truck Library-Junctions are possibly as grand in the eyes of the Figueroa and Jones families.
With the help of Sierra View's marketing team as many employees as possible to embrace the idea and share ownership of the proposed Library-Junction, so a contest was held for best design. The winner: a bright red fire-truck-shaped cabinet — times two. The twin Sierra View PLJ will earn its extra plaque as it will be placed at Sierra View's medical office building at 263 Pearson Drive. Sierra View's PLJ No. 2 is on its way to being the 37th Library-Junction. Even Porterville firefighters contributed their skills in the creation of the Sierra View PLJs. Firefighters Armondo Carlos and Tony Mendoza gave thiese fire truck PLJs their paint jobs.
The project was facilitated by Sierra View's Project Planning Department where Sierra View Project Manager John Lee brought the project to life and created the structures. Lee worked closely with Will Francisco in creating each library junction. Sierra View Engineering Department team members put finishing touches on the wooden firetrucks.
While Patrick died at the scene of the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Library, Raymond died at Sierra View. Many of the Sierra View staff were Raymond's acquaintances and friends. They're all front-line workers. So it's especially fitting visitors will now discover the two Fire Truck memorial Library-Junctions on the medical center campus. It's also fitting the official unveiling of these Fire Truck PLJs will occur on the eve of the solemn anniversary of the fire Friday, February 17. It will be held at 11 a.m., the same time of day Barbara Bush took part in the aforementioned unveiling of the patient-care tower 27 years ago. Bush’s sentiments of self-reliance and the acceptance of responsibility assuredly will be echoed at this heartfelt ribbon cutting nearly three decades later. Her opinions about community resonate throughout the Porterville Library-Junction Initiative, including throughout Sierra View Medical Center.
Future Library-Junction curators begin working with your neighbors to establish your Library-Junction today. There are only 63 more opportunities to be in the first 100. The PLJ can provide a “Gallery of Options” if you and your team need some ideas. Check out the Porterville Little Library Instagram for yet more ideas and to learn about this inspiring story that’s unfolding in real time.
Notify the leaders of the 100 Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative upon your PLJ’s completion. You’ll receive the plaque and nameplate. You’ll receive the plaque and even be entitled to a ribbon cutting which is optional.
For more information, email PLJ info@scidip.net (no hyphen—in case auto-hyphen puts one in). Call or text any of the PLJ leaders: Tim Baker at (559) 779 - 4821, Sasha Bond at (559) 570 – 6470, Gina Calo Ecobiza at (559) 483 - 1189, Cindy Kelly at (559) 361 - 7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291 - 7146.