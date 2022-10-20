A fine story read with her grandchildren and then Thrify’s ice cream is a wonderful day for Martha Brown. They all now look forward to books to discover in the “Dedication” Library-Junction at Sierra Hills Retirement Community, and the sweet treat thereafter.
It took more than 10 months, but Jeanette Brewer’s Showpiece Library-Junction, “Dedication,” now has a dedicated spot at Sierra Hills at 2500 West Henderson. One of two Showpiece PLJs Sierra Hills resident Brown purchased in the first PLJ auction in October of 2021, “Dedication” is now showcased under the canopy of one of the fragrant California pepper trees among the relaxing landscape north of the three story building.
“Dedication” is now ready for its ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29. Brown’s birthday is the Wednesday prior, so the event will be one of her gifts. Family, friends, neighbors, PLJ Advocates, and especially the families of Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones are invited. Their first-responder colleagues are included in the guest list. “Dedication” PLJ is in their honor.
“Dedication” is the only PLJ of the 33 presently in operation whose artwork is completely dedicated to the firefighting profession. Visually striking among the natural elements of the grounds of Sierra Hills, visitors to “Dedication” will notice the “Dedication” PLJ first. Stripes of red, white, and blue shine out from under the willowy pepper tree branches. Across these stripes, Brewer has depicted a masked firefighter in modern garb carrying a fellow firefighter on her shoulders. The two stars in the blue stripe represent Figueroa and Jones.Old fashioned andwell-worn firefighter’s boots are on one side, and an antique firefighter’s helmet made of leather is depicted on the other. This whole Library-Junction is a tribute to the first responder community — both the past and the present. Brewer adds, “Never forget their courage and sacrifice.”
Library-Junctions look a bit like arge birdhouses. They're most often placed on top of a post, and they’re filled with the best books possible. To take one out, you must place one of your favorite books in. The mission is 100 of these “libraries on a stick.”
“Dedication” has even more significance painted into its story. Brewer incorporated some folk-art history in the form of quilt patterns used amid the Underground Railroad into her work. As slavery in the United States was coming to an end, quilts were created by families who wanted to assist those trying to escape. Families — especially Quakers — would display quilts with different patterns which had coded messages the runaway slaves could decode. “Dedication” displays two such patterns. The roof of “Dedication” is adorned with “Jacob’s Ladder.” This represents a pathway to “a safe place of protection, shelter, and food.” The boots and helmet have as their backgrounds “Tumbling Blocks.” This indicated to slaves it was time to “box up” their belongings as it was time to go. Quakers were dedicated to rescuing the unemancipated. So too are all our firefighters dedicated to protecting us —past and present. Jeanette wants us to remember Raymond and Patrick this way.
“Dedication’s” theme wholeheartedly dignifies the brass plaque that memorializes the two firefighters it’s devoted to: Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. The plaque is one of one-hundred that’s being donated by Richard Eckhoff of Springville. These identical plaques are being affixed to every one of 100 Library-Junctions in and around Porterville. Figueroa and Jones sacrificed their lives on February 18, 2020 in their attempts to save other citizens in the burning Porterville City Library. The library was destroyed. No one else perished. The constellation of Porterville Library-Junctions is in memory of Figueroa and Jones.
“Dedication” will serve residents of Sierra Hills in perpetuity. Martha chose a peaceful location near a pair of comfortable chairs, with a good view of the actual Sierra hills to the east. There are approximately 140 residents at this premium facility, and Martha hopes that her gift of “Dedication” will inspire her neighbors there to pick up a book and read to a child—or that their grandchildren will request to be read to.
“Dedication’ is stocked primarily with books for children. The builder of the structure Brewer used as her canvas is retired reading-specialist George Pilling, of Visalia. This is one of eight miniature libraries Pilling hand-crafted and delivered to the PLJ Initiative. In the case of “Dedication,” he also added six children’s books. Many more of the children’s books that grace “Dedication” are a gift from an organization called Read for Life. South Tulare County’s representative for this literacy program is Karen Vanni. Read for Life has awarded the PLJ with 1,000 charming books for our youngest readers — and their grandparents to read to them at Sierra Hills. With the help of many altruistic individuals, Brown’s gift is bridging generations.
“Dedication” is on private property. It's one of the few Library-Junctions that require permission to access. To do so, visitors must be guests of the residents of Sierra Hills, or if not, have permission from the management. All visitors must also answer an electronic questionnaire at the front entrance, provide their name and phone number, and have their photo taken. Visitors are provided with a time-stamped identification badge, and must check out through the same system upon departure. When you visit the Sierra Hills Retirement Community, you're visiting someone’s home — a home that’s shared by 140 families.
Brown’s generosity will live on not only in the form of “Dedication,” but also in the form of a next generation of Library-Junctions. Half of the money she spent on her two Showpiece Library-Junctions serves as financial incentive for potential PLJ curators. This money is now available in the form of a matching fund. Those interested must be willing and able to build their own neighborhood library — or commit someone who can. The PLJ will pay for half of the supplies, up to $100. Candidates must submit an essay regarding how a Library-Junction will benefit their neighborhood. Also, the more neighbors who sign on to take responsibility for these candidate’s Library-Junctions, the better their chances of being awarded the prize. This year’s matching fund offer concludes on November 29. Winners will be announced the next day, November 30.
Bid on a “Showpiece Library-Junction” for your neighborhood — no matter where that is. The second PLJ auction is underway now on-line. You’ll see Brewer’s “Google Earth”, Ramiro Peña’s “Hatchling,” Yovanna Alvear’s “La Alegria,” and Veronica Rojas Slobodnik’s “Li-bee-ry.” The link is: https://www.myminiauction.com/ptv-plls
The auction concludes on Tuesday, November 29. View all four of these works of art in person just north of the Porterville Post Office on Mill. The little gallery is tucked away in a recessed porch along the south side of what was once the Lloyd’s Funeral home.
Join Brown and the other 32 curators and begin to take the steps to establish your neighborhood’s PLJ today. “Dedication’s” ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Saturday, October 29. Wish Martha a happy birthday and bring an excellent book to exchange for the one you’ll discover. And treat yourself to some ice cream at Rite Aid.