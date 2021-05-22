It appeared quick action by local responding firefighters, including those from the Tulare County Fire Department and Cal Fire were able to prevent a grass fire near the entrance to the Porterville Developmental Center off of Highway 190 from spreading on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m.
Fire near Developmental Center
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- Young Atlético fan dies in accident during title celebration
- Black man's death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?
- Black man's death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?
- 21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon
- Rome band brings Eurovision back where song contests began
- Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration
- Bangladesh wins the toss in ODI series against Sri Lanka
- Cincinnati's Castellanos puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Brewers
Most Popular
Articles
- Tulare County to receive $90.6 million from American Rescue Plan
- Granite Hills student never missed a day of school since kindergarten
- Pride and Joy: Historic Muller House being restored
- Man accused of acting erratically shot by police
- Monache grad Zorn finishes career by setting Fresno Pacific record
- Queenan Orange Belt Cross Country Runner of the Year
- Major traffic collision at Highway 65 and Linda Vista
- Tulare County still in orange tier
- Virtually Awesome Commencement held for PC class of 21
- Figueroa children throw out first pitch on Porterville Little League opening day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.