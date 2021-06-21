A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from East Porterville Sunday evening at about 6:30 p.m. The Tulare County Fire Department with assistance from the Porterville Fire Department and CALFIRE Tulare Unit were on scene of a 2 alarm structure fire in the area of Springville and Conner in Porterville. Roads were closed in the area people were advised to avoid the area as work continued to contain the fire.

