A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from East Porterville Sunday evening at about 6:30 p.m. The Tulare County Fire Department with assistance from the Porterville Fire Department and CALFIRE Tulare Unit were on scene of a 2 alarm structure fire in the area of Springville and Conner in Porterville. Roads were closed in the area people were advised to avoid the area as work continued to contain the fire.
Fire in East Porterville
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Nettle Fire 60 percent contained; Success Fire 95 percent contained
- Woman charged after two children die in crash
- Nettle Fire up to 1,800 acres; Success Fire 95 percent contained
- Pathway students complete garden shed in 20 hours
- Several local athletes shine at Valley track meet
- Fire in East Porterville
- STATE CHAMPS: Strathmore girls basketball wins title
- SPARTAN NATION RULES! Fans celebrate state title
Most Popular
Articles
- Family looking for girl they say has run away
- Major affordable housing project coming to Porterville
- Truck stolen from Porterville Area Coordinating Council
- Fire destroys four downtown businesses in Lindsay
- Great deal of fire activity due to lightning
- Oscar nominated actor and Springville resident Ned Beatty dies
- Flag taken down, new flag to eventually be placed
- County set to begin process of closing down Teapot Dome landfill
- Billionaire MacKenzie Scott gives PC $7 million grant
- Fire in East Porterville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.