Martha Walton was thrilled to find a custom-made Porterville Library-Junction in front of her home upon her return from Arizona this winter. What she discovered was “The Fire House Porterville Library-Junction” — a gift from her son, Glenn Walton. Walton commissioned a friend of his from Hanford to do the construction. The friend is Bob Lyles. Lyles specializes in the use of reclaimed wood and creates facades and structures one might find in Old West ghost towns.
Martha Walton, an avid reader, was heartbroken when the city’s library was destroyed by fire nearly three years ago. The February 18, 2020 fire took the lives of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones which made the incident even more tragic. When she found out about the mission of the 100 Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative she knew she had to take part. The Waltons are now ready to pay their respects on the solemn anniversary, February 18.
The 100 Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative goal is to inspire 100 peopleto establish a miniature library in the neighborhood in which they live. They're called “Library-Junctions” or PLJs. PLJs can exist in varied locations — within city boundaries or in the additional communities the Porterville City Library serves: Poplar, Strathmore, Ponderosa, Springville, Terra Bella, Plainview, Camp Nelson, Springville . . . wherever there are people who love books. A Porterville Library-Junctions in your neighborhood augments literacy while also honoring our fallen firefighters.
To each Library-Junction is affixed a brass plaque that memorializes Figueroa and Jones. The plaque was delivered to Watson and her son on Sunday. Theirs is an especially awe-inspiring PLJ.
Fire House PLJ is the 34th in the constellation, officially bringing the PLJ Initiative to one-third of its goal. Many PLJs are “incubating.” The 40th is on the horizon. Will your neighborhood’s be the 50th?
Every Porterville Library-Junction is a “work of heart.” Every curator either builds their own, purchases their own, or has theirs built. So each PLJ is as unique as the individuals who create them. The brass plaque is the crucial component that will be identical on all 100. These plaques — donated by Richard Eckhoff of Springville — unify the whole constellation of PLJs.
Fire House PLJ dignifies its plaque and the memory of Figueroa and Jones that it represents. The Walton team accomplished this with a fire-fighting theme. The door is flanked by two antique fire extinguishers and an old fashioned fire-hose cart is attached to one side. Two authentic fire-hose nozzles are hiding in plain sight. The complete assemblage is designed to look like the facade of a fire house straight out of the Old West.
View all the Porterville Library-Junctions via the PLJ’s Google Map at https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs . A shortcut to the map can be found on the initial page of the PLJ Instagram profile: Porterville Little Libraries. PLJ leader Sasha Bond is establishing the official Porterville Library-Junction Facebook page.
Families out in the country are chomping at the bit for books. Fire House PLJ will serve these folks there in the Woodvillian ag lands — and those bibliophiles just passing through. It exists near walnut groves somewhat between Porterville and Woodville and northeast of the Tule River.
It's a worthy detour as one travels between Porterville and Visalia, Tulare or Exeter. Road 208 also known as Rockford Avenue is a good route to take in getting there. One will find Fire House PLJ at 19995 Avenue 168. Go now and also behold the spectacularly snowcapped Sierra Nevada.
But do go. Honor the memory of Figueroa and Jones. And admire the wonderful gift a son has provided for his mother. This is a gift for the mothers of Raymond and Patrick, as well. And it's a gift to be shared with you. Bring your cherished book you wish to gift in return.
Notify the leaders of the 100 Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative upon the completion of your Library-Junction. You’ll receive the plaque and even be entitled to a ribbon cutting which is optional.
For more information, email the PLJ info@scidip.net (no hyphen—in case auto-hyphen puts one in). Call or text any of the PLJ leaders: Tim Baker at (559) 779-4821, Sasha Bond at (559) 570–6470, Gina Calo Ecobiza at (559) 483-1189, Cindy Kelly at (559) 361-7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291-7146.