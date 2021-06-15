A fire early Friday morning destroyed four businesses in one building in downtown Lindsay.
At 2:14 a.m. Friday, the Lindsay Department of Public Safety received a call reporting a commercial structure fire at Cumbias Accessories at 122 E. Honolulu. Lindsay personnel quickly responded to the scene and were there in two minutes at 2:16 a.m.
Upon their arrival they observed the building was full of fire and smoke. Aid from other agencies was requested.
Among other agencies who responded were the Tulare County Fire Department, Porterville Fire Department, Tulare Fire Department and Visalia Fire Department.
The fire was found to have spread to nearby businesses within the same structure, destroying four businesses. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
Other businesses destroyed by the fire were a jewelry store, insurance company and pool hall. Officials estimated damage done by the fire at $800,000 to the building and $100,000 to contents inside.
The Friday Night Market scheduled for last Friday in Lindsay also had to be canceled.
The cause of the fire was being investigated. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Lieutenant Nicolas Nave or Officer Adam Romero with the Lindsay Department of Public Safety.