A tragic event happened on Friday afternoon in Poplar but fortunately nobody was hurt. The Central Valley Empowerment Alliance was holding an event in which backpacks were being distributed and vaccines were being administered to youth when a fire destroyed a building on Road 192 in Poplar just north of Highway 190 across from the Poplar Community Park. It was reported a tree caught on fire and spread. It appeared several businesses in the building were destroyed. A firefighter is shown on top of a ladder pouring water onto the building after the fire was essentially put out. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Porterville. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Cal Fire, the Tulare County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Imperial Ambulance.
Fire destroys building in Poplar, interrupts youth backpack, vaccine event
