Porterville Firefighters contain a fire in what appeared to be a homeless encampment at the Porterville Slough along Oak Avenue and F Street. While the Porterville Fire Department was honoring fallen firefighters Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who died in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library, during a private ceremony, it had to respond to this fire at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. A huge plume of black smoke could be seen over the city but within minutes the fire department was able to contain the fire.
Fire Department has to contain fire during ceremony
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
