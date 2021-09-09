At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday the roof at New China Restaurant on Olive Avenue caught fire and the Porterville Fire Department responded with a huge presence to contain the fire. PFD had numerous fire engines, vehicles and personnel at the site. Staff and and customers inside the building were able to evacuate.
Fire at New China Restaurant
