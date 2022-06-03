It was a night to remember as 91 students graduated Thursday from Citrus High School before a packed crowd.
“It is with honor and pride that I present to you, the Citrus High School Graduating Class of 2022,” said CHS Principal Apolinar Marroquin on Thursday evening “Graduates, you may now move your tassel from the right side to the left side. Congratulations.”
It was an obvious exciting evening as shouts, cheers of happiness could be heard, student names were yelled out, airhorns were blown and cow-bells rang.
The program began with the graduates, dressed in burgundy caps and gowns, walking down the middle of the school quad to “Pomp and Circumstance” before Dean of Counseling Doane Julian led the large crowd in the “Pledge of Allegiance” and Marroquin welcomed the crowd, PUSD President Lillian Durbin and PUSD Superintendent Nate Nelson to Citrus High School’s 2022 Commencement Ceremony.
“Today is about giving gratitude and celebrating the accomplishments of 91 graduates,” Marroquin said before thanking all in attendance present to celebrate the last 13 years of hard work by the students. “Without your unconditional love and support, today would not be possible.”
Marroquin also thanked the CHS staff for their dedication, commending them for their passion and commitment in making a difference in the lives of the students. He then turned his attention to the Class of 2022.
“Seniors, this is your night. You guys did it. Tonight is about your hard work, setting and reaching your goals and believing in yourselves,” Marroquin said. “We are proud that you guys pushed through your challenges, learned from your past mistakes and proved to everybody here tonight that it’s not how you start, but how you finish. Way to finish Citrus Strong. On behalf of the Citrus staff, we love you, we are proud of you and we wish you well as you move forward.”
Hearty applause and cheers and whistles followed before CHS Counselor Maria Fernandez presented a few scholarships which went to Juliana Hernandez, Rolando Ramos Arellano, Daniel Enriquez, Michelle Martinez, Alyssa Dietz and Isabel Hunter.
Ron Carrillo and Joyce Carothers of the Tule River Tribe also honored three Native American students with a monetary gift and a Native American Honor Blanket to honor the graduates for their accomplishments.
The introduction of graduates and the presentation of diplomas followed, with several staff members reading the names and saying a few words about each graduate, starting with Aleksia Cervantez, a student who worked hard, never gave up and wants to be a nurse. Score keeper for all sports and with a love for art classes, she thanked the teachers for never giving up on her.
Another student not only kept up her grades and work, but worked three jobs while she attended school, and a few students, including Juliana Patricia Hernandez and Edgar Morales, were mentioned as being the first person in their families to graduate from high school. And Lenise Valencia, Kim Shaffer said, was not only her student at Citrus, but also her student when she was in third grade. Valencia was a sweet little girl in third grade, she said, and in high school, and though she struggled a little in between, nothing could stop her from getting her diploma.
On and on the narratives continued as senior after senior walked forward to be recognized before they finally moved their tassel from one side to the other and were pronounced graduated.