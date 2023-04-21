Around 800 sophomores attended the Porterville Unified School District Pathways Mentor Conference at Porterville Church of the Nazarene on Friday.
Stephanie Cortez, Porterville College Business Professor and a Mentor at the conference, said the event really creates the foundation for career education.
Pathways Ambassadors Joseph Ayala and Leslie Hernandez told the students they dressed for success, no phones would be allowed, to be the best audience for the guests and take notes on what's relevant to them.
PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson then said he worked with mentors when he was in high school who helped him become who he is today. He said there's no better training and experience than what happens on the job.
"Take advantage of what you hear from your teachers and mentors," he said. Nelson said he returned to give back to his community.
Elyse Willis, daughter of Denise and Lou Marchant, graduated from Granite HIlls High School in 2005 and was keynote speaker. She's a singer, vocal contractor, and songwriter, and she spoke about how students should "find your fit," for your career.
Willis said she was fortunate to go to UCLA, but ultimately the vocal performance program at the university kicked her out, because "she didn't fit into their ideal" and they told her "you have to sing opera."
Luckily, Willis persevered and kept going. She sang leading roles in two shows at UCLA, sang outside of school, and kept improving her other musical and teaching skills. Her senior year at college she auditioned and was accepted into the Los Angeles Master Chorale.
She sings in the Master Chorale, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and the Hollywood Bowl, and has sung in many performances in musicals, at Disneyland and in Halloween caroling, and session singing.
Willis also has sung the background music in many Hollywood movies, such as Avatar, Godzilla, The Lost City, Shazam, and more. And she has worked on more than 100 well-known films, television shows, and video games.
Because she's versatile with her music, she has been able to fill a niche, or specialized area in the music world, and now she's mentoring, teaching and helping other vocalists, and learning to be a vocal contractor and songwriter.
Willis told students to work on skills they need to succeed, and be self-aware and in-control. “Show people what you can do and how do you want people to remember you?” she said.
She said to also continually self-evaluate and be personally responsible. “And don't ever assume that you know everything. You can always improve and make it better next time.”
Willis explained she's in the position to hire other singers, and tells the students to always respond to appointments and confirm. “You need to show your value,” she said.
“In the workplace, you have to stay relevant, and continually update your skills and knowledge.” And she explained people who are at the top of their game don't worry about being perfect. “It's OK to ask for help. Asking for help shows strength not weakness.
“Also push yourself, and step up when you are needed. Take the opportunity offered, even if it scares you.”
Willis does a lot of work at Disneyland, and just recorded "Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway," for which she's justly proud.
She told the audience the basic skills needed to succeed are basic math, typing skills, proper grammar, spelling, and punctuation. “If you are a freelancer, or self-employed you need to keep track of all finances, and be on time.”
But the most important thing is to "find your passion and pursue it wholeheartedly."
Willis showed slides to highlight her speech, and she was proud of having worked with world famous Composer and Conductor John Williams. Besides being a Soprano, Willis also plays the violin and viola.
A student asked if she had ever won awards. She won a Hosscar at the Barn Theater, and other awards in Porterville.
She also sang in the film WandaVision.
She told the students to be open to new directions in their lives, and create goals for themselves.
Ayala and Hernandez told the students learning has no end and they can always learn more.
The students then went to 14 different Pathways breakout sessions with teachers and mentors discussing various subjects having to do with the pathway offered.
"This is such an incredible opportunity for these students," said Willis. "I'm a bit jealous. They have this opportunity in high school.
“When you're getting ready for college it can be quite overwhelming. It's great that they now provide this guidance to the students."