Lindsay Community Theater is proud to present their production of "Finding Nemo Jr" from May 19-21 and May 26-28. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The exciting production is based on the newly released Disney Jr. version of the beloved film and is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. The cast is made up of talented students from various local communities, who have worked hard to bring the underwater adventure to life on stage. As one of the first theaters in Tulare County to produce this show, Lindsay Community Theater promises to deliver a memorable experience for theater-goers. Tickets are available for purchase at www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com, with adult tickets priced at $10 and student tickets priced at $5. Don't miss a chance to see this delightful show and support local theater.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments