While volunteering time at the Butterfield Education Day at Zalud Park last Friday, members of the Alta Mira Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution told students about the Butterfield Overland Mail historical marker being relocated from Porterville to Lindsay somewhere along Highway 65. No one had ever found it until Rochelle Miguel made it her mission. She found it on Saturday near the intersection of Highway 65 southbound and Avenue 156. There are actually two markers side by side. She also found the Fremont Trail marker placed by Alta Mira chapter years ago. They can be found by taking the Lindmore exit turning north onto the frontage road which is Fremont Road or by driving behind the 76 gas station going south on Fremont Road. There's a small turnout in front of them. The markers face west on Fremont Road. The Alta Mira Chapter stated preserving history is important to the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Finding History: Alta Mira Chapter finds historical markers
