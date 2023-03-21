Clear skies and sunny weather helped make the annual Fishing Derby even more of a pleasure for the many families who gathered around the large pond at Murry Park in Porterville on Saturday.
Children and teenagers sat with their fishing poles at the ready, waiting for a fish to bite. Aided by parents and grandparents, and relatives showing them how to set their lures, hold their poles, and where to sit, it was all about patience, as well as enjoying time outside in the fresh air with family with the children reeling the fish in by themselves.
The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure hosted the derby, with the prizes donated by local businesses Los Hermanos Tire Shop and Baja Fish and Shrimp Tacos. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife stocked the pond with rainbow trout.
It was a delight to be outside on a warm day after the constant rain and problems created by the recent storms. Everyone enjoyed themselves.
Members of the Vigil family from the Tule River Reservation were enjoying themselves watching various younger members of the family having a marvelous time together fishing.
David Thomas and his wife Kassi, watched while their three daughters Lillian, 5, Madeline, 8, and Reagan, 3, were fishing.
"They were looking forward to this," said Kassi. It was their first time fishing. David grew up fishing with his dad at the fishing derby. “So we are continuing the tradition,” he said.
"I got the biggest fish," said Lillian Thomas.
A little way along the edge of the pond more children were catching fish, or patiently waiting for a bite.
Sherrie Avila, grandmother to Nila Grace Avila, said Nila caught a fish. "It is so beautiful that Porterville Parks and Leisure hosts this,” Sherrie said. “So that we can appreciate our parks."
Parents were thrilled when their children caught fish, and Melissa Galvan said her son, Julian, 7, caught a 6 ounce trout. Their whole family comes to the derby every year.
Leland Santos, was sitting in the sun with his nephews, Coltan and Veegan Vigil, as they fished, in a peaceful part of the pond.
"It's a beautiful day, and I'm having a fun time with my son, Eloy," said Salvador Cervantes.
At that moment Eloy reeled in a large fish, which he took quickly to be weighed.
His mother, Yesenia Cervantes, said, "I enjoy activities with the kids. It's a great experience for all of them."
When Eloy returned with his trout, it weighed 1 pound 8 ounces. He excitedly said, "I'm happy to be here," with a big smile.
Rosalie and Damian Clower, 3 and 5 years old, caught a fish for the first time. Their father, Roy Clower, said he's been coming to the fishing derby since he was a little boy, and every child in the family has learned to fish from grandma Doris.
At 11 a.m. Tonya Childress from Parks and Leisure Services thanked everyone for attending the derby, and thanked the Department of Fish and Wildlife for planting the trout in the pond.
She also thanked the sponsors for the prizes before they were given out to everyone who caught fish.
Next the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd trophies were awarded to age groups 2 -7, and 8-15. Plus a trophy was awarded for the "Biggest Fish."
The winners are: Daniel Estrada, 10; Ryley Lawson, 10; Eloy Cervantes, 11; Kinsley Lawson, 6; Koda McDarment, 7; Lali Cortez, 4
Ryley Lawson said, "I'd like to thank Porterville Parks and Leisure, Tonya Childress, and California Fish and Wildlife and the other sponsors of the derby."
Kinsley said, "Thank you very much."