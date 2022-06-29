Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, to celebrate the first annual Philippine Self-Determination Day in Poplar, in the park across the street from the Larry Itliong Resource Center, which is run by Mari Perez-Ruiz and Arturo Rodriguez.
It was a very warm, windy day, and dignitaries and special guests attended the hours-long celebration along with the diverse community members.
Supervisor Larry Micari gave certificates of recognition to CVEA Youth Interns Samira Mala, Junalyne Lacambacal, and Alessandra Arellano.
Earlier in the morning spiritual leader J.R. Manuel gave heartfelt blessings before the speeches and festivities, saying much of the Central Valley land originally belonged to the Yokuts. He spoke about the struggles his father and family faced through the years, and spoke about the recent findings at the Indian Schools in Canada. He reminded everyone that the struggles for independence have touched everyone in one way or another.
"Grandfather bless all these Elders, the Filipinos, and all the nationalities who work together. This is the beginning. Bless all these young kids and these dancers." Manuel spoke about the eternity of life, and the meaning of service to the community."
Rev. Teresita Valeriano gave an invocation in both English and Tagalog, after the presentation of the colors by retired military community members and young members of the community.
After both national anthems the Star Spangled Banner and the Lupang Hinirang were played CVEA Board of Directors member Cynthia Bonta gave a stirring address reminding the diverse audience of Filipino Americans, Mexican Americans, Native Americans and other peoples about inclusivity and CVEA board member Cynthia Bonta spoke at length about the Filipino history and their struggle for independence against the invading Portuguese, the Spanish, and much later the U.S. She encouraged people to remember their history and to make sure the younger generation understands the meaning of independence. She reminded the older members of the community of their participation in the struggle and their huge contribution to the US victory during WWII.
Bonta and other community members also spoke of the importance of inclusivity in our communities, speaking about the importance of acceptance, understanding and love between peoples, be they Filipino American, Mexican American, Native American or other ethnic communities in America.
After Bonta's Call to Self-Determination, or Independence speech, the CVEA young interns Samira Mala, Junalyne Lacambacal, Alessandra Arellano, and Lara Corpuz spoke about their experiences and struggles as young people in high school and the community. Some of them had to deal with mental health struggles, and members of the community praised them, but also had much empathy and sympathy for them.
"We have to be a community to support each other and be transformative in our lives together," said one of the interns, and another said, "Never be ashamed of where you come from."
The interns thanked everyone for coming out and celebrating together, and Arturo Rodriguez, thanked them for their speeches and participation.
After hearing from the interns and other community members, and the singing of Ang Bayan Ko by the community chorus, members of the community
Yolanda Chacon Serna, Aziez Hassan, Flordeliza Ventanilla, and Spiritual leader Manuel spoke messages of solidarity to the community.
The solidarity messages from community members were hard to top, said Manuel, and he spoke with great kindness and empathy about the struggles experienced by the CVEA and LUPE interns, talking about people trying to slow them down, with negativity. "You have a right to education. Always teach, and don't be too negative. Teach your children so they can be proud of who they are.
And remember, life is a journey, and it is important to be of service in the journey of life."
A Solidarity gift of special artwork created for the CVEA Larry Itliong Center was then given to various community members and special guests.
During the day there was also a reading of the proclamation declaring June 12, 2022 a Day of Self-Determination for the Filipino community, and there was also a letter sent from the Philippine Consul in San Francisco recognizing the 124th Philippine Independence Day.
There was a delicious lunch of traditional Filipino food prepared by five sisters and other community members that everyone enjoyed.
After lunch there was traditional music, at least six dance troupes, and more words of thanks and speeches by members of the community.
A good time was had by all, and everyone is looking forward to the 2nd annual Self-Determination Day.