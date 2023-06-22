Family HealthCare Network announced Fernando Hernandez, PA-C, has joined FHCN at its Porterville health center.
FHCN stated Hernandez brings a wealth of knowledge and clinical skills in multiple fields of specialty including pediatrics, family medicine, and urgent care.
Hernandez’ pursuit of his medical career began at UC Riverside, where he received his bachelor's in Business Management. Hernandez next enrolled at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona where he pursued his master's in Physician Assisting. Throughout his time in Pomona, Hernandez worked at multiple health care facilities to gather experience in various fields including pediatrics, internal medicine, family medicine, general surgery, and urgent care.
Hernandez’ passion to work with Family HealthCare Network’s Porterville health center is deeply rooted in his personal history, FHCN stated. Hernandez said his family represents a long line of migrant field workers who relocated to the United States from Mexico, and he's proud to do his part in ensuring today’s migrant farm-working community receives the quality health care they deserve.
Hernandez is fluent in both English and Spanish, and is now accepting patients at Family HealthCare Network’s Porterville health center at 1107 W. Poplar Avenue.
