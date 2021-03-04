On Friday, February 19, Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) administered vaccines to educators in the Burton School District and Porterville Unified School District. The vaccine clinic was hosted at Burkey Center located at 2440 West Henderson Avenue, and is part of a County-wide effort from Tulare Health & Human Resources to vaccinate individuals in Phase 1B-Tier1.
“We understand the need for our schools to reopen for all students as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Kerry Hydash, President & CEO of Family HealthCare Network. “Vaccinating our educators is the first step to achieving that goal. We want to thank Burton School District for letting us come on campus to provide this service. Family HealthCare Network has been serving in Porterville for 45 years, and it is this community effort that will help end the pandemic.”
FHCN's effort to vaccinate those in Phase 1B Tier1 continue as vaccines are released from the state to the communities they serve.