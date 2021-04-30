A crew of Ag teachers produced the FFA State Finals Poultry Judging contest on video on April 11 at the Porterville Fairgrounds.
The video will be used for the State contest will be held today virtually for Poultry Judging teams throughout California. The winning team will qualify for the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in the Fall of 2021.
The State FFA Poultry Contest was not held last year due to COVID restrictions but this year the Ag teachers involved decided to hold the contest virtually for FFA members and their coaches who against all odds kept their teams together and worked towards a State Finals competition in Poultry Judging.
The Poultry Judging Contest consists of 9 separate classes for judging and 2 sets of oral reasons, that will be judged over Zoo.Tthe classes are as follows: Market Broilers ( live birds ), Egg producing Hens ( live birds ), 4 Ready to Cook Turkey Carcasses ( for judging and USDA Grading) , 10 Chicken Carcasses for USDA Grading, 10 External Eggs for grading with written defect factors, 10 Internal Eggs for grading ( candled for interior quality) , Ready to Cook Boneless meats (judged for defects), Ready to Cook Bone In meats ( judged for defects), 10 Chicken and/or Turkey parts for Identification and a 25 question Examination on Poultry Anatomy, Health, Genetics, Embrology and Nutrition. Students will present their oral reasons this year on the Market Broilers class and the Ready to Cook Turkey class through Zoom to Dominic Dias, a poultry industry leader and to Roy Beck, a retired Ag Teacher and Poultry Judging team coach. Student reasons scores will be the tie breakers in the contest.
The Porterville Fairgrounds provided the venue for the filming of the contest with videographer Will Lloyd filming and editing the virtual contest with the production crew consisting of two Monache graduates who are now Agriculture Teachers: Marcella Boyd from Antelope Valley Ag Department and Cailtly Indendi from Strathmore Ag Department.
In addition Mark Nower, an Ag Teacher from Gregori Ag Department in Modesto, Ruel Celeste, an Agriculture student teacher, German Regalado, former Monache Ag student and Cindy and Phil Brown produced the 90 minute video for the Poultry competition.
The Virtual 2021 Poultry Judging Contest will be viewed at the Ag Departments where it's allowed or at the student's homes with the contest results posted today.