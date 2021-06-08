It only took one trip to Staffords Chocolates, plus the use of some additional footage previously taken by them, for three Monache High School Multi Media and Technology Academy pathway program students to come up with a winning entry at the 2021 Slick Rock Film Festival.
Normally held at the Visalia Fox Theater, it was held digitally for the second year, but aired live Sunday, May 30 on ABC30 television.
Seniors Roberto Cadena Parra, Andrea Fernandez and Sophi Orduno learned about their win on that day, a few days before their Thursday graduation, making it a little sweeter.
“Students compete from all over the Central Valley and they receive hundreds of video submissions,” said Robert Styles, MTA Video Production/English teacher at MHS.
Monache submitted approximately 20 entries in 10 different categories and received six nominations in total, with MHS’s Daniel Vigil nominated in three separate categories, making him the first student from Monache to ever do that, Syles added.
Cadena Parra, Fernandez and Orduno worked on one of the five videos nominated in the General Advertisement category of the awards. And just like the Academy Awards — there's only one winner per category.
And when “the envelope” was opened Sunday — MHS had the winning entry in that category, Styles said.
“Roberto, Andrea and Sophi are three of my top seniors. They are model students and they inspire me on a daily basis,” Styles said. “Their work ethic motivates me to give my all as a teacher, and it also helps to inspire the other students in our pathway.”
Fernandez said she received a call from a friend on Sunday who was watching the program.
“It was super exciting,” said Fernandez, who has been in MTA all four high school years. “We were the only group of the video production class to win.”
Other nominations included Vigil’s three entries — Documentary “Army Recruitment,” General PSA “Disinfecting Your Phone,” and a Sports Highlights “Spotlight on Ava LoBue,” as well as Angie Tran’s “Panda Dollars for Porterville” (General PSA) and Berenize Bermudez’ “Sox Highlights” (Sports Highlights).
“We have amassed dozens of Slick Rock Film Festival nominations in the last five years, but we’ve only ever won two other times, a general PSA by Abby Buotte and a tobacco prevention PSA by Cieanna Correa,” Styles said. “The competition was not scaled down this year. In fact, they have received more submissions every year because more schools find out about the competition and submit their entries.”
And due to the high amount of submissions, it’s the most competitive his students have ever participated in, he said.
“I am incredibly proud of all my students who worked hard to create high-quality videos. This year was difficult for all of them, and they showed their perseverance by sticking with it and proving that they can accomplish anything they put their mind to,” Styles said. “This win was a win for the three seniors who made the video, but also a win for all my seniors in the Multimedia and Technology Academy.
“It’s a feather in their cap, and one last recognition for all the work they’ve done during their four years of high school. They all have bright futures ahead of them. Roberto will be attending Porterville College, Sophi will be attending Fresno State, and Andrea will be attending UCLA to study political science.”
Staffords owner Rob Taylor said he was very impressed with the students. They were very professional, focused and knew exactly what they wanted. It’s hard for a small business to communicate what they want people to know about their business through a short commercial but I thought the students did a good job.
“I could tell they had done their research. (MTA) is an amazing program. I have worked with the school for the last few years and I find it is a real asset to our company to be portrayed through the eyes of these students. I couldn’t be more proud of Staffords and more importantly, these fine students.”