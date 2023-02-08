Family HealthCare Network has announced Arash Namiranian, OD, has joined its optometry team in Porterville.
Namiranian brings 15 years of experience that includes comprehensive eye exams, full scope optometry, and care of pre- and post-op patients.
Namiranian graduated with his bachelor's in Optometry from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Science in Tehran, Iran. He continued his work in Iran until relocating to Southern California to continue his education.
Namiranian attended the New England College of Optometry in Boston where he successfully completed NECO’s Doctor of Optometry Program. Namiranian has returned to California to bring his expertise to Family HealthCare Network.
Dr. Namiranian said he's excited to join Family HealthCare Network, and to be back in California with his wife and 2 ½-year old son.
Dr. Namiranian is fluent in both English and Farsi, and is now accepting patients at Family HealthCare Network in Porterville at 65 N. Hockett Street.
Family HealthCare Network accepts most insurance plans, Medi-Cal, and offers a sliding fee scale. To schedule an appointment with FHCN, call or text 1-877-960-3426 or visit www.fhcn.org for more information.
FHCN has more than 45 sites and more than 300 clinical providers throughout Tulare, Fresno, and Kings Counties. Services include family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, adult and children’s dentistry, pharmacy, internal medicine, behavioral health, nutritional counseling, health education, case management, community health and outreach, and eligibility assistance.
FHCN is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance NCQA as a Patient Centered Medical Home and is dually recognized by The Joint Commission with its Gold Seal of Approval for Patient Quality and Safety and as a Patient Centered Primary Medical Home.
