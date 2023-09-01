Enjoy an evening under dark skies viewing planets, constellations, and star clusters during Family Astronomy Night at Circle J-Norris Ranch. Under the direction of amateur astronomers, attendees will navigate deep sky objects using the program’s five telescopes. Family Astronomy Night will be held on Friday, September 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 41893 Yokohl Valley Road in Springville. Along with an evening of stargazing, attendees will also have the chance to go on a guided night hike around the Circle J pond. This is a no-cost event but a donation box will be available. The event is limited to 20 participants. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Circle J lead teacher Amanda Driver at circlej@tcoe.org or 559-539-2263.

