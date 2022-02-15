With the second anniversary of the deaths of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones coming up on Friday, February 18, looming days away, moving 5,000 pounds of books hopefully was a welcome distraction for the Figueroa and Jones families. And this is what they accomplished on Saturday.
Just as our firefighters, police officers, and EMTs go unselfishly toward the emergency, so too did Raymond’s and Patrick’s families respond to the need by the Porterville Library Junction, PLJ, formerly known as Porterville Little Libraries, for assistance in moving its wealth of literature. Converging in Porterville from their home cities of Delano and Visalia, members of these two families constituted more than two-thirds of the 30 volunteers who shifted the Porterville Library-Junction Book Bank from Nate Wobrock’s building at the corner of Hockett and Mill to its new location across town at 887 West Olive.
The new building for the PLJ Book Bank is unmistakably recognized as the former Pizza Hut. Anonymous benefactors are allowing the PLJ to take advantage of this well-illuminated space for one year. It sits between Rosco’s Tires and Weisenberger’s Ace Hardware. The advocates of the PLJ Initiative are grateful for this gift.
Back in August of 2021 Wobrock came to the rescue of the PLJ when the PLJ experienced a windfall of 3,695 pounds of books: a gift from the Lindsay Unified School District. The PLJ curators are thankful to Nate, as they bid adieu to what was once the viewing room of the historic Lloyd’s Funeral Home, across from the post office.
On Super Bowl Eve, at 10 a.m., the firefighter families, equipped with a trailer, hand trucks, a pick-up truck, and plenty of cars — and joined by Richard Eckhoff with his trailer pulled by his GMC half-ton four-wheel-drive — and followed up with Lorena and Dylan McLemore’s Chevy Silverado, gathered one block away from where Porterville’s main library enriched its community for more almost 70 years.
The crew got the job done witin an hour and 30 minutes. Appropriately — just as with bucket brigades used by firefighters prior to the advent of hand-pumped fire engines — “book-it brigades” were employed at both sites to make the task go more smoothly. Everyone chipped in, from Marilyn Pankey, to Nicole Wynd’s foreign-exchange students: Shukhra from Nigeria and Akylai from Kyrgyzstan. The youngest helper was 5-year-old Trinidad Sanchez. Kristi Noble was at the receiving end to sort according to genre. \
For those who may not know a fire destroyed Porterville's main library on February 18, 2020. Raymond and Patrick were killed in their efforts to save what was this integral component of Porterville’s community.
As a positive and poetic response to the tragedy, the Porterville Library-Junction Initiative has the mission of establishing 100 “little libraries” in and around Porterville. Each PLJ serves as a memorial to Raymond and Patrick, while the whole constellation of PLJs serves as a semblance of the public library — albeit a do-it-yourself one. In only one year, 19 PLJs have been established.
Little libraries are microwave-sized boxes often set on a post on residential properties — just like a mailbox. Within are placed books to be exchanged on a one-for-one basis.
PLJ Advocates have been honored to get to know the families of Raymond and Patrick. It's comforting to learn — not surprisingly — they're wonderful people and they have each other to share what must be their unfathomable emotional pain.Never having been a parent, this author can only imagine the heartache and the eternal sense of loss they will forever feel.
The establishment of 100 PLJs — each with an identical plaque honoring their loved ones courtesy of Eckhoff — is a gesture of respect and sympathy — a way for those in our community to remember our Fallen Heroes and to add meaningful purpose to provide every neighborhood with access to literacy. As Patrick’s mother, Sandra Jones, said, “It’s something to be happy about.”
Raymond and Patrick meant so much to so many. Of course, not only were they two fine sons, but they both had siblings. Additionally, Raymond was a father of two young children: Phoenix and Amelia. Patrick had a fiancée. Both Raymond and Patrick were friends to not only each other, but to many, many people. In visiting Sandra Jones, one can even see the photo of Patrick hiking with his canine companion up Rocky Hill in Exeter. This pup lost a buddy, too. Valentine’s Day occurring only four days prior to this unfortunate anniversary — every year — must only make this tragedy tougher for all the loved ones of Raymond and Patrick.
Todd Bol’s original lending-library (He called his a “Little Free Library”) was a memorial to his mother. It was also a gift to their community of Hudson, Wisc. As the PLJ embarks upon its second year (and as the pandemic wanes), it's the PLJ’s hope dozens of you, the citizens in and around Porterville, establish your own neighborhood PLJ. Janet Ecobiza Baker referred to Saturday’s Book Bank move as “hearts in action.” Consider your Porterville Library-Junction as your “heart in action” too; a Valentine for present, for those future, and for those past.
Contact the PLJ for its “Gallery of Options.” Email at info@scidip.net or call at (559) 779-4821.
Visit the PLJs using the PLJ Google Map link: https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs .
View the ongoing progress of the Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative on Instagram at Porterville_Little_Libraries . Contact the PLJ representatives: Tim Baker (559) 779-4821, Gina Calo Ecobiza (559) 483–1189, Cindy Kelly (559) 361–7494 or Kristy Noble (949) 291–7146 for further guidance.