Hundreds of people attended the Tule Basin Water Foundation, TBWF, Family Resource Fair at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building on Friday.
Mariachi dancers from various folklorico groups danced in beautiful costumes, while families grabbed a bite to eat, or visited the many sponsors who had booths located throughout the main hall.
Representative Weston Anderson from Congressman David Valadao's office gave congressional certificates to 12 children who won the Safe Drinking Water Sticker Design contest from TBWF, while enthusiastic parents, grandparents and siblings watched and took pictures.
People were interested in and getting information from the many sponsors from TBWF, to Catholic Charities, Centro de Unidad Popular Benito Juarez, Inc., the City of Porterville and the Porterville Library, Famly HealthCare Network, Family Crisis Center, to the Tulare County Health Services, Kings View Wellness Center, Kaweah Health, SoCal Gas, Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Sequoia Family Medical Center, Proteus Inc. and Imagine Arts Center and more.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation was handing out information and masks, hand sanitizer, as were many of the sponsors, especially the health related services.
Besides information, people could receive information about lowing their utilities or signing up for CARE with the gas company, getting help with household repairs from Proteus, and talking to DellaValle Laboratory, Inc. if they needed to have their well water tested for safety.
Fresh potatoes and goat cheese was being handed out to families, as well as other items before people left the resource fair.
It was a wonderful event, with entertainment from dance Folklorico groups, with plenty of famly involvement.