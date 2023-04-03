Porterville, CA (93257)

Today

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.