Former Porterville Recorder photographer Lonnie Eskridge took this photo of a tree that has fallen at the Porterville Sports Complex on Thursday. Eskridge said there are at least three trees near the sports complex entrance that have been uprooted due to the recent weather.
Fallen Tree
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Trinity Council president to speak at Trinity on Sunday
- Applications being accepted for Cinco de Mayo Parade, Fiesta
- It's A Snap
- Dave Milanesio going into SHS Football Hall of Fame
- Numerous students recognized at PUSD board meeting
- Exchange Club honors Public Safety Officers of the Year
- Halopoff going into SHS Football Hall of Fame
- Blood Donation Facts
Most Popular
Articles
- Several suspects arrested for murder in morning raids
- City of Porterville continues to deal with flood impact
- Volunteers needed to help Springville residents
- Status of evacuation notices changing; spillway not expected to be active
- Success Lake water release monitored
- City dealing with downed tree on power line at Henderson and Newcomb
- Ongoing battle: USACE monitoring Success Lake water releases
- Analysis: 2.4 million could have been helped by Sites Reservoir
- Parole denied again for Tulare woman who killed husband for financial gain
- Evacuation orders east and west of Porterville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.