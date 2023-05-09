This year's Porterville Fair is going to the dogs — and the sharks.
A dog stunt show and a live interactive show with sharks will be among the specialty acts at this years's Porterville Fair to be held May 17 through 21. In addition, Matt Holmes, who always chainsaw carving, will be providing his exhibition of chainsaw carvings. And Bill and Stephanie Harris are returning to the fair to provide music with their steel drums
The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show will be performing three shows each day at the fair. The Canine Stars were featured on the season 16 premiere of “America's Got Talent” in 2021 and made it to the live show on NBA in August, 2021.
The Canine Stars are an educational entertainment act that features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Korea. They've been touring North America since 2012.
The Canine Stars is led by president Keri Caraher and vice president Ethan Wilhelm. They are the emcees of the Canine Stars as well as the lead performers, divers, laborers and even serve as the pooper scoopers. They have created the show, which also incorporates comedy, from start to finish.
Caraher and Wilhelm said the Canine Stars' mission is to inspire people worldwide to rescue and adopt a dog.
As part of their show at the fair the Canine Dogs will be jumping into a giant pool of balls.
The fair will also feature a Live Shark encounter inside the Expo Building.
Here's what to expect from the Live Shark Encounter:
A diver swimming with different kinds of Live Sharks doing activities never before seen by the public. Audiences will have a chance to view the sharks up close with comedy and interaction throughout the show.
The show is also educational as education information will be presented throughout the show and on display at all times. There will also be a question and answer session with the diver at the end of each show.
Before jumping in the tank with the sharks, the diver tells the crowd a few facts, like what the biggest existing shark is (whale shark), that the shark's skin is covered in tiny teeth (denticles) and how one can tell the gender of a shark (claspers).
Felipe Velarde the owner said he wants people to leave with a whole different outlook on sharks, adding their reputation for being aggressive is undeserved. He said in general the public's attitude toward sharks should be more reverent than fearful.
“We believe the show here and the stingray exhibit as well,” Velarde has said, creates “the different mentality about sharks. They see they're not so bad.
“They see I jump in there and I don't get bit. I don't encourage people to try to do the same thing.” But he added he hopes the show can at least a “little bit” show about sharks, “they're not as bad as people think.”
Holmes — who's Always Carving with his chainsaw — will be performing live shows each day in which he will be carving on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. He will also have his carvings for sale.
Holmes, based in Santa Cruz, has done carvings for companies ACE Hardware, Specialized Bicycle Components, Levis Strauss and Company, Bass Pro Shops.
Holmes will provide a chance for this attending the fair to experience the art of chainsaw carving. One can watch Holmes turn a piece of log into a piece of art in just 75 minutes.
Holmes carved the California Forest Center sign for the California Forest Foundation for its education center at the Cal Expo at the California State Fair. One can follow Holmes artwork on Facebook and Instragam @CaliforniaChainsawCarver
Bill and Stephanie Harris will be back performing with their steel drums at this year's fair. They will perform several sets each day of the fair.
The fair will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 20 and from 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
The schedule for the specialty acts will be:
Wednesday, May 17 — Canine Dogs, 5:30, 7, 8;30 p.m.; Steel Drums, 5, 6:45, 8:30 p.m.; Sharks, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18 — Canine Dogs, 5:30, 7, 8:30 p.m.; Steel Drums, 5, 6:30, 6:45, 8:15, 8:30 p.m.; Sharks, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19 — Canine Dogs, 6, 7:30, 9 p.m.; Steel Drums, 5, 6:45, 8:30 p.m.; Sharks, 6, 7:30, 8:30 p.m.; Chainsaw Carver, 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 20 — Canine Dogs, 4, 6, 9 p.m.; Steel Drums, 3:30, 5:15, 7, 9 p.m.; Sharks, 4, 5:30, 7, 8:30 p.m.; Chainsaw Carver, 3, 5:15, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 21 — Canine Dogs, 4, 6, 9 p.m.; Steel Drums, 3:30, 5:15, 7, 9 p.m.; Sharks, 4, 5, 6, 7:30 p.m.: Chainsaw Carver, 3, 5:15, 8 p.m.
Admission for one day is $12, $7 for seniors 55 and older, $7 for children 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. A pass for all five days of the fair is $48 and $28 for seniors 55 and older and children 6-12.
Parking is $8 per day or $25 parking pass for the duration of the fair. VIP parking is $40 for the duration of the fair.
For more information call 781-6582 or visit www.portervillefair.com