The Porterville Fair was the place to be this weekend for people of all ages, and even though the sun shone down fiercely and the nights weren’t much cooler the crowds at the fair were consistently large.
Thousands of people flooded the fairgrounds over the weekend to get their fill of fair food and rides, and there definitely was no lack of either. From egg rolls on a stick to shaved ice, there were enough cuisine choices to squander any craving.
Tacos, burritos and large plates of asada fries mountained with toppings were a popular choice, but it seemed the CenCal Pizza Trolley was the top pick. Slices of pizza were abundant in sight as many people chose to carry their food around while observing the rest of the fair or waiting for their children to be released from their ride of choice.
Chinese cuisine was available by the plate. Orange chicken, seafood, and chow mein were among the choices. Next to the large chinese food stand was a smaller, less frequented stand for gyros.
If fairgoers needed to keep cool, Kona Ice was available for a nice frozen treat. Slush Fun offered slushies favored like Jolly Ranchers, and ice cold lemonade was available almost everywhere you looked.
The vendors at the fair this year were also offering items to keep the crowd cool. The City of Porterville’s booth offered a free spin on a prize wheel where many people landed on a cooling towel that they put to immediate use. SETCO was offering elephant shaped fans that were a major hit.
While they didn’t offer any items to cool the people down, the Tulare County Sheriff’s were tending to their own booth and drawing in kids ready to take the “Dare not to Swear” challenge. One group of children were ready enough to take on “Dare not to Swear” that they formed a group in front of the booth and filmed a video of them shouting “We Dare Not To Swear” for the whole center to hear. The TCSO personnel manning the booth were more than happy to pass out youth sized t-shirts bearing the slogan in bright colors.
Exiting the vendors center, many found themselves face to face with a small section of rides targeted for small children. Many left the center to ride the big, twisting, flying, turn-you-upside-down rides.
Some lingered near the stage by the entrance gates watching the entertainment throughout the weekend.
Many dance groups, such as Sensations Baton and Dance Company and Enchanted Dance Studio, held brief performances. It seemed the music never stopped through the weekend, especially on Sunday where Spanish music drifted through the air and was audible from anywhere people stood on the fairgrounds.
As soon as the gates were opened on Sunday afternoon, DJ Atrevido was spinning the jams that made the people want to dance. Groups of Folklorico dancers brightened up the Rotary stage
with their traditional Mexican dresses. As the fabric was spun around, the true elaboration of the gowns were on full display.
As the evening began to make itself apparent, live Spanish bands took turns starring on the stage and drawing in significant numbers to their crowds. Fairgoers whooped and hollered as the bands played them into the closing night of the fair.
Thousands and thousands of people flocked to the annual Porterville fair this year, as it is always a highly anticipated event for the community. With this year’s fair season at its close it is now, once again, time to wait and see what next year’s fair will bring.