Five former all-time greats will make up the class of 2023 that will be inducted into the Strathmore High Football Hall of Fame.
Ed Eisner, Juan Medrano, Al Garcia, Dave Milanesio and John Halopoff will be honored during the Hall of Fame Dinner on Saturday, March 25 at the Orange Blossom Ranch in Strathmore.
Eisner was an offensive guard and middle linebacker for the Spartans from 1963-65. He anchored the offensive line and linebacking corps, was co-captain as a senor and earned all-league honors.
He went onto play guard and middle linebacker for two years at Porterville College. He then went onto earn a starting spot at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo as a walk-on, but decided to play for the Cal Poly rugby team his junior and senior years.
Eisner has co-owned Eisner-Tillery Trucking Business with his friend and former teammate, Byron Tillery, for 40 years in the Strathmore area.
Medrano is one of the best running backs in SHS history, plahying for the Spartans from 2009 to 2011. He was part of three playoff teams, including the 2009 Valley championship team and the 2011 team that won the league title. In 2010, Medrano rushed for 1,575 yards, gained 1,643 total yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
His senior year, he rushed for 1,665 yards, gained 2,266 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He even threw a touchdown pass.
Garcia had an outstanding career as a safety and was also a special teams standout for Strathmore in 1992 and 1993. He helped lead the Spartans to the program's first ever Valley title in 1992 and to a Valley runner-up finish in 1993. He was a hard-hitting safety with outstanding speed and known as being always in the right place in the right time. He was also known for his ability to fire up the team and as an “expert smack talker.”
Milanesio was an ironman for the Spartans from 1977 to 1979 as he played on the offensive line, defensive line and special teams, never leaving the field. He even played with the band at halftime. An all-ESL first team selection, Milanesio was also selected to play in the Tulare-Kings All-Star Football Game.
He went onto play at College of the Sequoias where he was part of a Valley championship team. He was recruited by Ohio State and Kansas State among others and went onto play at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Upon graduation Milanesio returned to farming in Strathmore.
Halopoff was also an ironman and one of the greatest running backs in Spartan history as he played two ways for SHS for three years from 1981-1983 at two of the toughest positions, fullback and middle linebacker. Halopoff was also selected to play in the Tulare-Kings All-Star football game.
He was the ESL Sophomore of the Year in 1981 and named to the all-ESL first team as a fullback and middle linebacker in 1982 and 1983.
The Hall of Fame Dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Orange Blossom Ranch, 23798 Avenue 200, Strathmore. Freddie Quijas, a 1984 Strathmore High graduate, of Juicy Burger Catering will cater the event.
For more information on tickets call Rudy Ruiz, 559-359-3547.