More than 100 young exhibitors gathered over the weekend at the Porterville Fairgrounds for the 33rd show in 34 years of the Sierra Winter Classic – a three-day steer and heifer show put on by the Porterville Junior Fair Board. The show didn’t run in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Sierra Winter Classic kicks off the California Junior Livestock Association jackpot season. The show runs each Martin Luther King weekend, simultaneously as the big Paso Robles Show, to provide youth with a local competition. It serves as an opportunity for youth to show livestock in advance of their own community fairs, giving them and the animals experience, and getting the youth out in front of people. It also helps the animals calm down and helps calm the halter-breaking process, fair organizers said.
Attracting a signup of 175 heads of cattle, 120 exhibitors and 456 entries, since many exhibitors participated in more than one category during the weekend, the numbers were as expected said Susie Godfrey, Porterville Fair manager.
And by Sunday, dozens of exhibitors had placed and earned prizes, including buckles, jackets, vests, animal feed, money and titles.
Taking home one of the Market Steer Reserve Champion titles was Porterville High’s Maycee Hyder, 17.
“It’s exciting,” she said as she led her steer away.
Earlier in the day, she talked about one of her steers in the showmanship category.
“This is his third show. He was a little fidgety but other than that, he set up pretty good,” she said.
The event attracted people from throughout California.
Youth began arriving and checking in and weighing their animals on Friday.
“We came (Friday) and my sister and I stayed the night in our travel trailer,” said Hyder on Saturday. “We were up at 5:30 a.m., washing the steers and getting them ready. We got maybe five hours of sleep but that’s our usual routine.”
With the sisters, Maycee, age 17, and Makenzie, 15, and a brother, Kolton,12, the entire family is involved, they said.
“It’s a family thing. Our parents showed when they were in school,” Maycee Hyder said.
The animals in the show are raised by the youth and are taught to lead and pose. Additional primping details can take hours to prepare the animal for the show.
Zachary McCord of Taft could be seen what looked like brushing and trimming the hairs on his steer.
“I’m getting him ready for market. This is helping the hair grow out looking fuller,” he said. “I spent four to five hours with clipping, haircut and blow-drying.”
Once in the arena, the young exhibitors led their animal in, paraded in a circular pattern and stopped, positioning their animal for the judge to see.
One of the judges, Kaylee Kerbs offered feedback on each animal and their handler, gently suggesting a few tips for better handling with some and praising the animal and showmanship in others.