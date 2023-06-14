The Rev. Bob Richards said “ordinary people can do extraordinary things.” If there's ever a person who has demonstrated that it's Eddie Landicho Jr.
That's because Landicho's parents made sure he was treated the same as any other “ordinary” person. And now the Porterville native, who has been in a wheelchair since he was 5, is graduating from UC Davis. And not only is he graduating, he's going to be one of the eight featured student speakers during this weekend's Commencement ceremonies.
The Undergraduate Commencements for UC Davis graduates will be held from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Landicho will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday. He will receive is bachelor's in design.
“I never saw myself going to college because of my disability,” Landicho said. But Landicho added talking about his father Eddie Landicho Sr. and mother, Melissa, “because of my parents pushing me to do more I was able to come this far. It's been a long journey. It's sort of unbelievable where I've gotten to.”
But Landicho again stressed his parents played a big role in what he's been able to accomplish.
“My parents mean the world to me,” he said. “They're the ones who really pushed me to move forward.
“I didn't feel like I was different from anybody else. That's because my parents treated me like any other kid.”
That included playing the trumpet in the Summit Collegiate High School marching band. Landicho is a 2017 Summit Collegiate High School graduate.
Landicho attended Burton schools as he also attended Burton Elementary School and Jim Maples Academy. He also played in Visalia's Miracle League, a baseball league for those with disabilities.
He went onto Porterville College where he earned two associate degrees. He chose UC Davis because he could use the school's Department of Design's curriculum in architecture to design buildings for people with disabilities. He designed the home he and his parents now live in.
Landicho's parental support continued when his mother moved to Davis to help care for his son.
At UC Davis, Landicho participated in the department's diversity, equity and inclusion committee and served as its student chair.
“I experience it every day,” said Landicho when it comes to the difficulty of accessibility. He added throughout his life he has had to deal with buildings that “were not very accessible.”
It only made sense Landicho is pursuing a path in which he wants to design buildings that are more accessible to those with disabilities. “I really liked the whole building aspect,” Landicho said. “I always wanted to do stuff like that.”
He said when it comes to the home he designed for himself and his parents he now wants to look at “how can I translate that to the real world? I really want to make that for people who are in wheelchairs and with disabilities.”
As far as his speech on Saturday, Landicho said, “I'm super nervous. I'm very excited. It's a wonderful honor.”
And Landicho has spoken to a large crowd before, speaking at the 2022 TEDx UC Davis Talk. That talk can be seen on YouTube. It's fittingly about “What Defines Normal?”
“I've done it before,” said Landicho about how the TEDx talk has prepared him for Saturday. And he added his time at Summit also prepared him. “Summit did a really, really good job of preparing me for college,” he said.
Landicho was born with borderline congenital scoliosis, a rare form of muscular dystrophy, which weakened his leg muscles. At 2 he was referred to Shriners Hospitals for Children Northern California in Sacramento for orthopedic evaluation and care and was fitted for leg braces before having to use a wheelchair.
Landicho is also a first generation graduate from his family to graduate from a four-year university. At UC Davis he has showcased projects for others and created a project proposal to make his department's home building a place with more “radical forms of accessibility, UC Davis stated.
The university stated in the design community at UC Davis Landicho worked to open a dialogue around accessibility and brought attention to the challenges the lack of accessibility can present and how design can facilitate inclusion and belonging.
For an independent study project during his senior year, Landicho lookeda at the architecture of of Cruess Hall at UC Davis. In his “Re-Accessibility Project,” an attractive circular ramp has been integrated into the building's facade.
The ramp can be taken all the way to the second floor. Landicho said the added ramp can't be considered a “last-minute thing” and described it as being beautiful and powerful.
After graduation Landicho said he plans to work where he's given the chance to creatively design design infrastructure that improves accessiblity for those with disabilities for a couple of years and then return to school to earn his master's.
Reporter Esther Avila contributed to this story.