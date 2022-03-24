The Exeter Water Polo Club, made up of players around the Central Valley, including many players from the Porterville area, traveled to Gainesville, Fla., this past weekend and finished second in the Spring in the Swamp Invitational, which hosted the top teams in Florida.
The team jumped on an early 6 a.m. flight Thursday from Los Angeles International Airport to Atlanta. Then they had a connecting flight to Jacksonville later that afternoon. The team spent St. Patrick's Day poolside at the hotel with live music and catered food.
Friday morning the team was up and traveled to St. Augustine and visited the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. There the players toured the oldest fort in the continental United States.
Multiple players were inducted into the Florida Junior Ranger program for their knowledge on the history of the fort. They then spent the rest of the morning shopping around the St. Augustine Old City Gates.
“My favorite part was just the overall experience of being able to play in an area where the people and the terrain are so different,” Monache's Reagan Azevedo said. “The games and the sightseeing were so eye opening and different compared to California.
After lunch on Thursday the team went to the St. Augustine Gator Farm where players were up close with giant 14 foot alligators. Players were within a few feet of the alligators. At the gator farm, they witnessed the alligators being fed by their trainers.
The rest of the day was spent relaxing on the beach in St. Augustine. For most of the players it was the first time they had swam in the Atlantic Ocean.
“My favorite part about going to Florida was the experience I had traveling and bonding with my teammates,” said Monache's Skylar Malone.
Saturday morning was all business. Players were up at 5:30 a.m. for their first game. The team started off with a big win against Norco, winning 12-8.
They had a short break and then took on Lake Mary. They ended up easily handling them and won 13-6. T
he last game on Saturday they matched up against the No. 1 seed, Orlando United. The Exeter girls 12-7.
After their games Saturday they toured the University of Florida campus.
Entering Sunday the Exeter girls were one win away from making the championship game. They took care of business and beat the home club, Gator Water Polo 18-4. The win qualified the team for a rematch against the Orlando United.
This time the Exeter girls had a better plan of attack. The Exeter girls won 3 out of the 4 quarters but unfortunately gave up 4 goals in the first quarter. They lost the championship game 7-4.
My favorite part of Florida was learning how to play with people with different playing styles that I had never played with before,” said Tulare Western's Nicole Tristao. “I also loved getting to know these new girls and hanging out with them both at the hotel and at the beach.”
My favorite part about Florida was having the opportunity to play with a new great group of girls,” said Hanford's Mia Gillum. “I loved getting to know them throughout the entire trip and learning so much more about water polo.”
The Exeter Water Polo club would like to thank Visalia AAA for booking the team's flights and making hotel accommodations. They would also like to thank the community for all their donations to help make the trip possible.
Those who would like additional information about joining the Exeter Water Polo Club contact Jack Amaral, 909-782-7157 or visit www.exeterwaterpoloclub.com