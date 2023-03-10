The Exeter Water Polo Club represented the Central Valley in the Kap7 Orange Cup Tournament in Irvine this past weekend. The 18 and under women's team finished second. Leading scorers were McKayla Mcguire and AnnMarie Patterson. Those interested in joining the the Exeter Water Polo Club can call head coach Jack Amaral, 909-782-7157 or visit www.exeterwaterpoloclub.comBack from left: Coach Mindi Weaver, Coach Jack Amaral, Sydney Brock (Kingsburg HS), Skylar Malone (Monache HS), Annmarie Patterson (Strathmore HS), Makayala McGuire (Tulare Western HS), Adelyne Merritt (Porterville HS), Ahna Davis (Ventura College), Gianna Fernandes (Tulare Western HS), Maleigha Schroder (Hanford HS). Front from left: Zoey Morse (Hanford HS), Nicole Tristao (San Diego State), Lauren Starr (Tulare Western HS), Kambria Weaver (Monache HS). Not pictured: Logan Hildreth (Strathmore HS), Natalie Boudreaux (Strathmore HS), Trinity Aceves (Strathmore HS), Selena Velasquez Strathmore HS).