On Thursday the Porterville Exchange Club held its monthly dinner out with family and friends. Rosa's Italian Restaurant was such a great host serving a large group, the club stated. The Club holds a monthly dinner out so the club members and family can just hang out to reflect on what was accomplished during the past month. The children who come for dinner get to experience what a civic minded club is about. The Exchange Club meets most Thursdays at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon. Anyone is welcome to have lunch and listen to what the club has going on. 

