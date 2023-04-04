On Thursday the Porterville Exchange Club held its monthly dinner out with family and friends. Rosa's Italian Restaurant was such a great host serving a large group, the club stated. The Club holds a monthly dinner out so the club members and family can just hang out to reflect on what was accomplished during the past month. The children who come for dinner get to experience what a civic minded club is about. The Exchange Club meets most Thursdays at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon. Anyone is welcome to have lunch and listen to what the club has going on.
Exchange Club Night Out
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Woman receives 30 years for motorcyclists' deaths
- Townsend: Through adversity county has stayed strong
- Cinema Styles: Aftersun offers bittersweet farewell
- No Place Like Orange Blossom: Thousands enjoy OBF
- Beautiful Night, Beautiful People: Stars in the Hills prom delights
- It's A Snap
- LAFCO to consider annexation for 80-home subdivision
- COVID Stats
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 killed, 3 injured when car crashes, burns in Hollywood
- Man accused of DUI, causing injury traffic collision arrested
- 2023 New York Yankees Roster
- Porterville man found guilty of sex crimes with minor
- J & R Meat to partner with Eagle Mountain Casino
- The Real McCoy: PHS student awarded $50,000 Edison Scholarship
- Tule River flows from Schafer Dam being reduced
- River Island set for partial opening this spring
- Believe it or not, Tule River Reservation still has water issues
- Harmony's Garcia Linked Learning Student of the Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.